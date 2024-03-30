WATCH: Fresh footage rubbishes viral video on Pathirana taking blessings from MS Dhoni

A few latest videos uploaded by a few fans have clarified that what seemed like touching the feet was not true

An incident recently broke the Internet as the Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana was spotted touching the feet of the former Chennai Super Kings team captain, MS Dhoni, before commencing his bowling attack. The gesture came to light during the team’s match against Gujarat Titans at the M.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 26.

However, latest videos uploaded by a few fans have clarified that what seemed like touching the feet was not true as Matheesha Pathirana was picking the bowling run up marker which was left on the field. The marker happened to be near MS Dhoni’s feet and from a far away angle it seemed like the young pacer was touching the experienced cricketer’s feet.

WATCH the video here



The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings previously met Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2023 as they defeated the team to lift their fifth IPL title.

In the 7th match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings registered a magnificent victory at home as they defeated Gujarat Titans by a huge margin of 63 runs.

Also Read: 'Mahi Bhai worked with him personally' - Ruturaj Gaikwad on reason behind this CSK player's transformation

The CSK batters put 206 runs on the board as the top order players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra registered 46 runs each. The all-rounder Shivam Dube scored a quick half century and smashed five sixes.

Coming into attack in the 9th over, Pathirana dismissed GT’s top scorer Sai Sudharsan for 37 runs. The CSK bowling attack restricted Gujarat Titans at a total of 143 runs at the end of 20 overs to win their second consecutive match at home.

Matheesha Pathirana has been a phenomenal find for the Chennai Super Kings ever since they introduced the young pacer In The Indian Premier league. Chennai Super Kings welcomed Pathirana in the IPL 2022 Mega auction for a base price of INR 20 Lakhs and the bowler has showcased impeccable skill set for the defending champions In the tournament.

Telegram Group Join Now

In the 15 outings the pacer has had for CSK, he has registered 22 scalps at an economy of 7.91 and a bowling average of 22.55.