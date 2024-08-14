Maharaja Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: KSCA T20 2024 Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on Fancode and Live telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024, one of South India's top domestic cricket leagues, is set to make a return this month. The eagerly awaited third season of this premier tournament will take place from August 15 to September 1.

In the previous two seasons of the KSCA T20 competition, the Gulbarga Mystics and Hubli Tigers claimed victory over the Bengaluru Blasters and Mysuru Warriors respectively in the finals to become champions.

For this year’s edition, the six competing teams will include Gulbarga Mystics, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Mysuru Warriors, Mangalore Dragons, and Shivamogga Lions.

Throughout the upcoming edition of the Maharaja Trophy, there will be 33 matches. In the group stages, each team will play against every other team twice, following a double round-robin format. The group stage will consist of 30 matches, with the tournament concluding with the two Semi-Finals and the Final.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Squads

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal, Suraj Ahuja, Shubhang Hegde, Mohsin Khan, Chetan LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Naveen MG, Kranti Kumar M, Prateek Jain, Santokh Singh, Aditya Goyal, Rakshith S, Varun Rao TN, Niranjan Naik, Lavish Kaushal, Varun Kumar HC, Bheem Rao Navale, Shikhar Shetty.

Mysore Warriors: Karun Nair, Manoj Bhandage, CA Karthik, SU Karthik, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Samit Dravid, Harshil Dharmani, Danush Gowda, Goutham Mishra, Deepak Devadiga, Sumith Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf.

Shivamogga Lions: Abhinav Manohar, Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Shivraj, Pradeep T, Dhruv Prabhakar, Anand Doddamani, Rajvir Wadhwa, Avinash D, Hardik Raj, Dheeraj Mohan, Bharat Dhuri, Aadithya Vishwa Karma, Aditya Mani, Rohit K, Rohan Naveen, Sharath HS, Mohith BA.

Hubli Tigers: Manish Pandey, Manvanth Kumar, KL Srijith, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohammad Taha, KC Cariappa, Thippa Reddy, Karthikeya KP, Kruthik Krishna, Aadarsh Prajwal, Kumar LR, Aneeshwar Gautam, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Mitrakant Singh Yadav, Sreesha S Achar, Daman Deep Singh, Nischith Pai, Rishi Bopanna.

Gulbarga Mystics: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Devdutt Paddikal, Smaran Ravi, Aneesh KV, Pravin Dubey, Luvnith Sisodia, Sharath BR, Aaditya Nair, Monish Reddy, Yashovardhan Parantap, Sharan Goud, Faizan Riaz, Nathan Joachim D’Mello, Ritesh Bhatkal, Wahid Faizan Khan, Abhishek Prabhakar, Prithvi Shekhawat, Shimon Luiz.

Mangaluru Dragons: Nikin Jose, Rohan Patil, Siddharth KV, Paras Gurbax Arya, Dharshan MB, Shreyas Gopal, Dheeraj Gowda, Tushar Singh, Lankesh KS, Samarth Nagraj, Abhilash Shetty, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Pranav Bhatia, Sankalp SS, Nichith N Rao, Lochan S Gowda, Sanjay Ashwin, Sagar Solanki.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Live Streaming Details

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on the Fancode app in India.

Where to Watch Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Kannada) in India.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Fixtures

*Note- All matches will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Thursday, August 15, 2024



Match 1- Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics

Match 2- Shivamogga Strikers vs Mysore Warriors

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, August 16, 2024

Match 3 – Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers

Match 4 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, August 17, 2024



Match 5 – Shivamogga Strikers vs Mangalore Dragons

Match 6 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, August 18, 2024



Match 7 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors

Match 8 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Monday, August 19, 2024



Match 9 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers

Match 10 – Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Tuesday, August 20, 2024



Match 11 – Shivamogga Strikers vs Hubli Tigers

Match 12 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday, August 21, 2024



Match 13 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers

Match 14 – Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday, August 22, 2024



Match 15 – Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers

Match 16 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, August 23, 2024



Match 17 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers

Match 18 – Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, August 24, 2024



Match 19 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors

Match 20 – Shivamogga Strikers vs Hubli Tigers.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, August 25, 2024



Match 21 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors

Match 22 – Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Strikers

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Monday, August 26, 2024



Match 23 – Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers

Match 24 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Tuesday, August 27, 2024



Match 25 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers

Match 26 – Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday, August 28, 2024



Match 27 – Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors

Match 28 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday, August 29, 2024



Match 29 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons

Match 30 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, August 30, 2024



Semi Final 1 – TBA vs TBA

Saturday, August 31, 2024



Semi Final 2- TBA vs TBA

Sunday, September 1, 2024



THE FINAL- TBA VS TBA

