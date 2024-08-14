Maharaja Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: KSCA T20 2024 Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures
The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024, one of South India's top domestic cricket leagues, is set to make a return this month. The eagerly awaited third season of this premier tournament will take place from August 15 to September 1.
In the previous two seasons of the KSCA T20 competition, the Gulbarga Mystics and Hubli Tigers claimed victory over the Bengaluru Blasters and Mysuru Warriors respectively in the finals to become champions.
For this year’s edition, the six competing teams will include Gulbarga Mystics, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Mysuru Warriors, Mangalore Dragons, and Shivamogga Lions.
Throughout the upcoming edition of the Maharaja Trophy, there will be 33 matches. In the group stages, each team will play against every other team twice, following a double round-robin format. The group stage will consist of 30 matches, with the tournament concluding with the two Semi-Finals and the Final.
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Squads
Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal, Suraj Ahuja, Shubhang Hegde, Mohsin Khan, Chetan LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Naveen MG, Kranti Kumar M, Prateek Jain, Santokh Singh, Aditya Goyal, Rakshith S, Varun Rao TN, Niranjan Naik, Lavish Kaushal, Varun Kumar HC, Bheem Rao Navale, Shikhar Shetty.
Mysore Warriors: Karun Nair, Manoj Bhandage, CA Karthik, SU Karthik, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Samit Dravid, Harshil Dharmani, Danush Gowda, Goutham Mishra, Deepak Devadiga, Sumith Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf.
Shivamogga Lions: Abhinav Manohar, Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Shivraj, Pradeep T, Dhruv Prabhakar, Anand Doddamani, Rajvir Wadhwa, Avinash D, Hardik Raj, Dheeraj Mohan, Bharat Dhuri, Aadithya Vishwa Karma, Aditya Mani, Rohit K, Rohan Naveen, Sharath HS, Mohith BA.
Hubli Tigers: Manish Pandey, Manvanth Kumar, KL Srijith, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohammad Taha, KC Cariappa, Thippa Reddy, Karthikeya KP, Kruthik Krishna, Aadarsh Prajwal, Kumar LR, Aneeshwar Gautam, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Mitrakant Singh Yadav, Sreesha S Achar, Daman Deep Singh, Nischith Pai, Rishi Bopanna.
Gulbarga Mystics: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Devdutt Paddikal, Smaran Ravi, Aneesh KV, Pravin Dubey, Luvnith Sisodia, Sharath BR, Aaditya Nair, Monish Reddy, Yashovardhan Parantap, Sharan Goud, Faizan Riaz, Nathan Joachim D’Mello, Ritesh Bhatkal, Wahid Faizan Khan, Abhishek Prabhakar, Prithvi Shekhawat, Shimon Luiz.
Mangaluru Dragons: Nikin Jose, Rohan Patil, Siddharth KV, Paras Gurbax Arya, Dharshan MB, Shreyas Gopal, Dheeraj Gowda, Tushar Singh, Lankesh KS, Samarth Nagraj, Abhilash Shetty, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Pranav Bhatia, Sankalp SS, Nichith N Rao, Lochan S Gowda, Sanjay Ashwin, Sagar Solanki.
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Live Streaming Details
Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on the Fancode app in India.
Where to Watch Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Live on TV?
Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Kannada) in India.
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 Fixtures
*Note- All matches will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Match 1- Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics
Match 2- Shivamogga Strikers vs Mysore Warriors
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, August 16, 2024
Match 3 – Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers
Match 4 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Match 5 – Shivamogga Strikers vs Mangalore Dragons
Match 6 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Match 7 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors
Match 8 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Monday, August 19, 2024
Match 9 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers
Match 10 – Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Match 11 – Shivamogga Strikers vs Hubli Tigers
Match 12 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Match 13 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers
Match 14 – Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Match 15 – Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers
Match 16 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, August 23, 2024
Match 17 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers
Match 18 – Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Match 19 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors
Match 20 – Shivamogga Strikers vs Hubli Tigers.
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Match 21 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors
Match 22 – Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Strikers
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Monday, August 26, 2024
Match 23 – Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers
Match 24 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Match 25 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers
Match 26 – Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Match 27 – Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors
Match 28 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Match 29 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons
Match 30 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, August 30, 2024
Semi Final 1 – TBA vs TBA
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Semi Final 2- TBA vs TBA
Sunday, September 1, 2024
THE FINAL- TBA VS TBA
