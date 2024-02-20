With another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on the horizon, fans are waiting with bated breaths to watch the action kickstart again. However, in what will be a major boost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in their bid to lift their maiden IPL title is the recovery graph of their star cricketer - Rishabh Pant.

Pant has been doing the hard yards to make his return following a near-fatal car accident in 2022.

Given below is an outline of the latest updates (according to Cricbuzz) on how Rishabh Pant has recovered and what the fans can expect from him in IPL 2024.

Major update on Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2024

- Actively involved in a warm up game in Alur - Playing in his first match since the deadly car accident, he demonstrated good form in the match and played the full warm-up match in Alur, near Bengaluru.

- Showing positive signs on recovery - Reports suggest that Pant's mobility has not been hindered, with sources confirming his ability to run and bat with the same agility and freedom as before the accident in December 2022 that sidelined him for close to 15 months. Currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Pant also underwent treatment in London last month, arranged by the BCCI.

- Set to return as pure Batter in IPL 2024 - Sources within the BCCI and his IPL franchise have indicated that the 26-year-old cricketer is poised to lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. However, it is noteworthy that he will be participating solely as a batter, with another player designated as the wicketkeeper for the team.

ALSO READ: "Out for 36 in a 4 day game": SRH coaching staff trolls young sensation for hitting five sixes and getting dismissed in Ranji Trophy

There is a perceptible sense of optimism surrounding Pant's potential involvement in the IPL and his potential return to competitive cricket will mark a significant milestone.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.