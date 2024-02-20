"Out for 36 in a 4 day game": SRH coaching staff trolls young sensation for hitting five sixes and getting dismissed in Ranji Trophy

The SRH fielding coach lashed out at the batter on social media and criticized him for not playing a big knock.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), domestic stars are honing their skills in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 before showcasing their talent on the grand stage. Despite Ranji Trophy being a red-ball contest, a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star tried to slam a quickfire knock but lost steam early and faced consequent backlash.

Young talent Abhishek Sharma got trolled by an SRH coaching staff member and former India star Hemang Badani for his failed attempt. Playing for Punjab against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy 2024 match, Sharma hit five sixes in an over by Indian spinner Sai Kishore.

However, Sharma's innings lasted briefly, getting dismissed after scoring 36 runs off 16 balls as Tamil Nadu outclassed Punjab to secure a nine-wicket victory. Despite Sharma's commendable performance against Sai Kishore, SRH fielding coach Hemang Badani took to social media to criticize him for not scoring a bigger knock and playing a calculated innings when needed.

Tension in SRH camp before IPL 2024

Replying to a post by SRH on X (formerly Twitter), Badani wrote, "And got out for 36 in a 4 day game which his team lost, where they were trying to save the game. One needs to play according to the format and situation."

And got out for 36 in a 4 day game which his team lost, where they were trying to save the game. One needs to play according to the format and situation — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 19, 2024

This isn't however the first instance of an internal dispute in the SRH franchise.

The SRH team has experienced some internal tensions in recent years, particularly after their only title-winning captain David Warner was removed from the playing XI mid-season in 2021 and Rashid Khan was surprisingly not retained ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

Last season, the Hyderabad-based franchise had finished last in the points table.

