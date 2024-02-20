CSK star likely to miss Ranji Trophy Knockouts

Shivam Dube will be expected to be fully fit before IPL 2024.

India and CSK allrounder Shivam Dube is likely to miss the upcoming knockout matches of Ranji Trophy due to a bilateral side strain injury. Dube has been in superb form in this season with 407 runs to his name in 7 innings at an average of 67.83. His form with the bat is one of the reasons of Mumbai topping their group.

The 30-year-old was rested for Mumbai’s game against Chhattisgarh but came back in their last league game against Assam. Dube scored a scintillating century with 121* from 140 balls but didn’t bowl in that game. He has been equally impressive with the ball this season with 12 wickets to his name.

"Dube has a bilateral side strain injury, and is likely to be out of the rest of the Ranji Trophy season. He suffered the injury while batting during the last match against Assam, and didn't come out to field in Assam's second innings at BKC," source was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

U19 World Cup star Musheer Khan is likely to be the replacement for Dube

The source also said that U19 World Cup star Musheer Khan is the frontrunner to replace Dube in the side. “He has a grade one tear. Musheer Khan (India Under-19 star) is likely to be his replacement," the source added.

Musheer Khan was the second highest run-getter in the recently concluded ICC U19 World Cup with 360 runs at an average of 60. He also picked up 7 wickets with his left-arm spin.

The selectors will pick the Mumbai squad for their quarterfinal clash against Baroda on Tuesday, to be played on February 23-27. Mumbai have won 5 matches out of 7 this season and finished top of their group.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will hope Shivam Dube to be fit soon as he is a vital player in the middle order for them. Dube also played for India in the T20I series against Afghanistan that took place in January. He was impressive in the series and grabbed the Player of the Series award.

Telegram Group Join Now

The left-hander is seen as a substitute for Hardik Pandya by the Indian team selectors. The upcoming IPL is going to be important in his international career as that could pave the way for his selection in the T20 World Cup 2024.