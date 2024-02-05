New KKR signing, RCB pacer shine in stunning one-wicket win in thrilling Ranji Trophy game

Karnataka were led to a stunning one-wicket win over Railways in a thrilling Ranji Trophy 2024 game in Surat.

Karnataka beat Railways in a thrilling one-wicket game at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat in the 2024 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Railways were cleaned up by 155 in the first innings with Koushik V and Hardik Raj taking three wickets apiece. But Karnataka's hopes of building a big lead were thwarted as Akash Pandey took a five-wicket haul and Ayan Chaudhari took four wickets.

Karnataka ended up making 174, taking a slender lead in the game. Railways batted better in the second innings, piling on a total of 244 with Mohammad Saif making 82 and wicketkeeper Ahuja making 48.

RCB's Vyshak Vijaykumar, who took a three-wicket haul on IPL debut, was the star for Karnataka with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul. Set a target of 226 to win, Karnataka slipped to 99/6 with Railways dominating with the ball. Akash Pandey once again took a five-wicket haul for Railways, but the game was far from done.

RCB, KKR stars combine to take Karnataka to a thrilling win over Railways

KKR's latest signing Manish Pandey, who return to the IPL franchise after the 2024 IPL auction, stood like a rock for Karnataka with wicketkeeper S Sharath offering some resistance. The duo put on a 34-run stand which lifted Karnataka from the abyss, but it went downhill again when Sharath was trapped in front by Akash Pandey.

It was here that Vyshak Vijaykumar joined hands with Manish in a game-changing partnership. From 133/7, the duo lifted Karnataka close to the 200-run mark. Vyshak, who had take a five-wicket haul in the Railways innings, was vigilent with the bat and notched up 38 off 63 balls before Himanshu Sangwan had him caught out.

Absolute scenes at Surat as Manish Pandey leads Karnataka to a stunning one-wicket win against the Railways. The 50-odd fans singing '2 rupay ki Pepsi, Manish Bhai sexy' as the dugout runs towards Pandey. #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/XOVJr0uabI — Anish Pathiyil (@Anishpathiyil) February 4, 2024

Having lost his stable partner, Manish was forced to go for his shots and also saw Vidhwath Kaverappa fall for 8 with Karanataka still more than 10 runs away from a win.

Manish stayed composed and finished off the game with the No.11 for company, making 67 off 121 balls and remaining unbeaten to close out the game for Karnataka.