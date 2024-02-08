'Doesn't make sense to keep investing in him' - Sanjay Manjrekar wants this player dropped from India's Test squad

Manjrekar has urged the selectors to look for alternate options who can contribute with the bat.

India will be hoping to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot after sealing the second match in Vizag. The Indian team for the remaining three England Tests is also expected to be announced soon. While most of the players have delivered in their specific roles, certain players failed to get going.

One player whose performance has come under scrutiny is wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat. Ever since replacing Ishan Kishan since the South Africa tour, Bharat has failed to cash in on his chances.

Echoing on the same lines, former cricketer turned pundit Sanjay Manjrekar urged the selectors to look for options who can contribute with the bat, with Rishabh Pant anyway set to reclaim the spot once fully fit. Manjrekar's comments came after Bharat returned with scores of 41, 28, 17, and 6 in the two Tests against the Three Lions.

Manjrekar doesn't want India to 'invest' in KS Bharat

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said, “It's a lot like he’s playing his first series. He’s played before, he played all four Test matches against Australia and Rishabh Pant is due to come any time soon. So, I am not sure whether it is worthwhile and makes sense to keep investing in KS Bharat. He’s also not 20 years old and India had moved on from KS Bharat and gone to Ishan Kishan."

Manjrekard added, “I mean look at Rishabh Pant in the last 3-4 years, his contribution with the bat. So, those are things that India will have to look at.”

In last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia, Bharat had a lacklustre display with a total tally of 101 runs across four matches, with his highest individual score being 44. Additionally, during the World Test Championship final, the wicketkeeper-batter achieved scores of 5 and 23.

