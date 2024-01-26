"Wake-up call for him": Sajnay Manjrekar issues big warning for India star

Manjrekar opined that the India star felt under pressure when he was being counter-attacked.

After the dismissal of the openers, England batters failed to create much problems for the Indian bowlers, especially against the spinners on a pitch offering turn. The ongoing IND vs ENG 1st Test saw the Indian bowlers dominate on Day 1 as The Three Lions were bundled out for 246.

However, their skipper Ben Stokes led from the front with a deft knock of 70 off 88 balls. During the innings, Stokes decided to take on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja with the ball spinning into the batter.

Opining on the same, former India cricketer turned pundit Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Jadeja felt he was under pressure after the England skipper counter-attacked him on the opening day of the Hyderabad Test.

Manjrekar pointed out that Stokes' approach had an impact on Jadeja's accuracy in the first innings.

Manjrekar optimistic of Ravindra Jadeja bouncing back in the series

Speaking to ESPN, the ex-India cricketer stated, "Yes, he was tested. I'm sure he'll come up with better plans and better preparation for this kind of approach. Also, it's unsettled Jadeja a little bit because one of the greatest strengths of Jadeja is his accuracy as a left-arm spinner on these kind of pitches, and if you look at his pitch map, you'll see that a lot of balls have been loose balls. That is something you don't expect with Jadeja."

"It was a bit of a wake-up call for Jadeja, but considering the competitor that he is, I'm sure he'll just be more wary of this kind of approach," Manjrekar added.

He, however, seemed optimistic that the premier all-rounder would bounce back with improved performances later in the series. Manjrekar also reckoned that Axar Patel did a better job compared to Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test.

