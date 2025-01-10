Former India Player Makes Explosive Revelation About Ashwin’s Retirement, Blames Gautam Gambhir-Led Management

The sudden nature and the timing of Ashwin's retirement hinted at something else.

Former India player Manoj Tiwary has made a bombshell revelation surrounding the retirement of talismanic spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Ashwin had announced his retirement in the middle of the BGT, after the conclusion of the third Test. However, given the sudden nature of the decision and the timing, speculations went rife that Ashwin was in a way compelled to make the move.

Now, Tiwary has shed light on the matter stating that Ashwin was ‘insulted’ by the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian management. Notably, the former Bengal captain also called Gambhir a ‘hypocrite’ in a separate interview.

Coming back to Ashwin, Tiwary opined that the veteran spinner felt insulted as the Indian management kept bringing in fresh spinners in home conditions, despite his presence in the team.

Tiwary told PTI, “Ashwin was insulted. See players like Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian… they are all quality spinners and performed well in first-class cricket.”

He added, “But when you have a player of Ashwin’s calibre, what is the need for you to bring in Washington in the home series where Ashwin is there, Jadeja is there, and Kuldeep is there, and make him bowl more overs than Ashwin. Is that not an insult to Ashwin?”

Manoj Tiwary defends calling Gautam Gambhir a hypocrite

Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary share a history that dates back years. From playing together for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to clashing during a Ranji Trophy match in 2015, the two have experienced both camaraderie and conflict.

Currently, Gambhir, serving as India’s head coach, is under fire for the team’s disappointing performance in Test matches.

ALSO READ: ‘Doesn’t Do What He Says’: Former India Player Blasts Gautam Gambhir for ‘Hypocrisy’ After BGT Loss

In response to the criticism, Tiwary labelled Gambhir a “hypocrite,” referencing an older interview where the former India opener had expressed his opposition to India hiring foreign coaches. Tiwary pointed out the inconsistency between Gambhir’s statements and his actions, as Gambhir brought Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel onboard as assistant and bowling coaches, respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.