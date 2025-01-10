News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Gautam Gambhir Ravichandran Ashwin
News
January 10, 2025 - 2:20 pm

Former India Player Makes Explosive Revelation About Ashwin’s Retirement, Blames Gautam Gambhir-Led Management

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The sudden nature and the timing of Ashwin's retirement hinted at something else.

Gautam Gambhir Ravichandran Ashwin

Former India player Manoj Tiwary has made a bombshell revelation surrounding the retirement of talismanic spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Ashwin had announced his retirement in the middle of the BGT, after the conclusion of the third Test. However, given the sudden nature of the decision and the timing, speculations went rife that Ashwin was in a way compelled to make the move.

Now, Tiwary has shed light on the matter stating that Ashwin was ‘insulted’ by the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian management. Notably, the former Bengal captain also called Gambhir a ‘hypocrite’ in a separate interview.

Coming back to Ashwin, Tiwary opined that the veteran spinner felt insulted as the Indian management kept bringing in fresh spinners in home conditions, despite his presence in the team.

Tiwary told PTI, “Ashwin was insulted. See players like Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian… they are all quality spinners and performed well in first-class cricket.”

He added, “But when you have a player of Ashwin’s calibre, what is the need for you to bring in Washington in the home series where Ashwin is there, Jadeja is there, and Kuldeep is there, and make him bowl more overs than Ashwin. Is that not an insult to Ashwin?”

Manoj Tiwary defends calling Gautam Gambhir a hypocrite

Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary share a history that dates back years. From playing together for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to clashing during a Ranji Trophy match in 2015, the two have experienced both camaraderie and conflict.

Currently, Gambhir, serving as India’s head coach, is under fire for the team’s disappointing performance in Test matches.

ALSO READ: ‘Doesn’t Do What He Says’: Former India Player Blasts Gautam Gambhir for ‘Hypocrisy’ After BGT Loss

In response to the criticism, Tiwary labelled Gambhir a “hypocrite,” referencing an older interview where the former India opener had expressed his opposition to India hiring foreign coaches. Tiwary pointed out the inconsistency between Gambhir’s statements and his actions, as Gambhir brought Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel onboard as assistant and bowling coaches, respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Gautam Gambhir
Manoj Tiwary
Ravichandran Ashwin

Related posts

Dewald brevis six caught one handed by fan in sa20 2million catch

‘Catch 2 million’ – Former Mumbai Indians Youngster’s Six Makes Fan Rich In SA20 2025 Opener

The competition prize money is 2 million Rand (INR 90 lakh)
News
10/01/2025
Delano Potgieter smashes two fours and a six with virat kohlis bat in sa20 opener

Mumbai Indians Cape Town All-rounder Brings Virat Kohli’s Bat, Stars In Inaugural SA20 2025 Game

The allrounder recorded his career-best figures of 5-10
News
10/01/2025
Dewald Brevis SA202 2025 Mumbai Indians discarded

Discarded Mumbai Indians Player Reignites Reputation Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes 57 off 29 in SA20 2025 Match

News
10/01/2025
Cameron Green set to return to australia for wtc final

Australia Set To Gain From Return Of Former RCB Star For WTC 2025 Final Against South Africa

The allrounder's return might cost Mitchell Marsh his place in the team
News
09/01/2025
former rcb batter Glenn maxwell smashed 58 off 32 balls in bbl

Discarded RCB Player Sends Warning Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes 58* off 32 To Rescue His Team

He also crossed the 3,000-run mark in the BBL
News
09/01/2025
Varun Chakravarthy claims five wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of CT25

Champions Trophy 2025 Calling? KKR Star Registers Five-Wicket Haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy Pre-Quarterfinal

The star spinner has claimed 18 wickets in six games in the tournament
News
09/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy