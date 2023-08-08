Manoj Tiwary reverses retirement decision after discussion with CAB president

CAB sources reveal that the organization's president personally implored Manoj to reconsider his retirement. The Bengal star is expected to formally declare his decision during an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, August 8.

Manoj Tiwary has reversed his retirement decision and is set to make a comeback to cricket, driven by his commitment to Bengal cricket. Following discussions with Snehasis Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Manoj made the pivotal choice to continue playing. Further discussions with CAB officials are scheduled for later today.

Earlier this week on Thursday, Tiwary had announced his retirement from the sport. However, recent information from CAB insiders suggests that he's poised for a return to the cricket arena. The esteemed veteran is expected to formally declare his decision during an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, August 8.

CAB sources reveal that the organization's president personally implored Manoj to reconsider his retirement. This request stemmed from the significant role he played as a leader, guiding Bengal to runners-up status in the Ranji Trophy last year. Manoj's departure from the team would create a notable void in the middle order, given his stature as one of their most seasoned cricketers.

Manoj Tiwary posted an elaborate message on social media to announce his retirement

Manoj shared a message on his social media platform, expressing gratitude with a "Thank you" message. The post featured an image of him donning an Indian jersey. This message ignited a wave of speculation within Bengali cricket circles, triggering discussions about his retirement status. Fans inundated his social media account with well-wishes for his future endeavors.

Since his abrupt retirement announcement last Thursday, Manoj had maintained a low profile in terms of media interactions. Throughout this period, rumors have been swirling but credible sources within the CAB have now confirmed his imminent return to cricket.

Manoj Tiwary boasts a track record of 141 first-class matches and stands a mere 92 runs away from achieving the impressive milestone of 10,000 runs. His tally includes an impressive count of 29 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

