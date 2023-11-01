New injury concern for Kiwis, Matt Henry leaves field due to hamstring pull during SA clash

New Zealand encountered another setback as pacer Matt Henry was compelled to leave the field due to a suspected hamstring injury in the match against South Africa on November 1. Henry has been a pivotal force in the Blackcaps' bowling arsenal, securing 11 wickets in seven matches during the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

However, fortunes took a turn for the worse for the pacer in the 27th over of the match. During his sixth over, Henry had bowled three deliveries when he abruptly pulled up with a hamstring issue in his right leg. He was observed conferring with Trent Boult, while Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner also offered their support.

Subsequently, Henry exited the field, making way for Jimmy Neesham to complete the 27th over. At that point, Henry had conceded 31 runs in 5.3 overs.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup has proved to be a testing expedition for the New Zealand team, with several key players contending with injuries.

New Zealand dealing with multiple injury concerns

Among them, the most prominent names include Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, and Lockie Ferguson.

Williamson, the captain of the New Zealand team, faced particularly challenging circumstances. He sustained a severe knee injury during the Indian Premier League in April 2023 but made a remarkable return to join the World Cup squad. However, his comeback was short-lived as he suffered a thumb fracture during a match against Bangladesh on October 15.

This injury led to him being retired hurt after scoring 78 runs and cast doubt on his participation in the remainder of the tournament. Tom Blundell was enlisted as a replacement until Williamson's recovery.

Mark Chapman also grappled with injuries during the World Cup. A calf injury sidelined him from a high-scoring game against Australia.

Lockie Ferguson, another pivotal player for New Zealand, experienced an Achilles' twinge during a match against Australia. Despite the discomfort, he expressed optimism about his fitness for the upcoming matches.

