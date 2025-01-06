MI Cape Town Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best MICT Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Reeza Hendricks was their biggest signing bought for R4.30m, the most expensive in the auction so far.

MI Cape Town have struggled in the SA20, finishing last in both 2023 and 2024. In an effort to turn things around, they signed four new players in the auction.



MI Cape Town added Colin Ingram and Dane Piedt for R175K each, along with rookie Tristan Luus, to strengthen the squad and provide balance.

Before the auction, MI Cape Town kept major players like Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, and Kagiso Rabada.

There were also some pre-signed stars, such as Trent Boult, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ben Stokes, but Stokes will be unavailable to start the season as he is recovering from an injury.

With these additions, MI Cape Town aims to have a stronger and more successful season this time around.

MICT Squad and Players List for SA20 2025:

Chris Benjamin, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Thomas Kaber, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Tristan Luus, Azmatullah Omarzai, Dane Piedt, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how MI Cape Town might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Strongest MICT Playing XI for SA20 2025:

Ryan Rickelton

Reeza Hendricks

Rassie van der Dussen

Dewald Brevis

Azmatullah Omarzai

George Linde

Rashid Khan

Corbin Bosch

Kagiso Rabada

Trent Boult

Nuwan Thushara

Bench: Chris Benjamin, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram, Thomas Kaber, Dane Piedt, Delano Potgieter, Tristan Luus

Strongest Points:

Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan, and Corbin Bosch can contribute with both bat and ball, providing valuable all-round options for the team.

Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult bring pace and wicket-taking ability, especially in the powerplay and death overs.

One of the team’s strengths is that the batting extends all the way down to number 9, providing depth and flexibility in their lineup.

Weakest Points:

One of their weaknesses is the lack of experienced players on the bench, which could limit their options in case of injuries or changes in form.

Another weakness is that there aren’t many hard-hitting players in the batting lineup.

