MI Cape Town Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best MICT Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Reeza Hendricks was their biggest signing bought for R4.30m, the most expensive in the auction so far.
MI Cape Town have struggled in the SA20, finishing last in both 2023 and 2024. In an effort to turn things around, they signed four new players in the auction.
Reeza Hendricks was their biggest signing bought for R4.30m, the most expensive in the auction.
Also Read: 3 Stars Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Might Bench in IPL 2025
MI Cape Town added Colin Ingram and Dane Piedt for R175K each, along with rookie Tristan Luus, to strengthen the squad and provide balance.
Before the auction, MI Cape Town kept major players like Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, and Kagiso Rabada.
There were also some pre-signed stars, such as Trent Boult, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ben Stokes, but Stokes will be unavailable to start the season as he is recovering from an injury.
With these additions, MI Cape Town aims to have a stronger and more successful season this time around.
Chris Benjamin, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Thomas Kaber, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Tristan Luus, Azmatullah Omarzai, Dane Piedt, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen
Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how MI Cape Town might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.
Bench: Chris Benjamin, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram, Thomas Kaber, Dane Piedt, Delano Potgieter, Tristan Luus
Also Read: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.