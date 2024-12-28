News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
SRH
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 28, 2024 - 5:05 pm

3 Stars Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Unlike some players who are automatic picks in the SRH playing XI, there are a few names who might struggle to find a spot.

SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) enjoyed a stellar last season (IPL 2024), finishing as the runners-up. The SRH management opted to retain their core of five players and built the team surrounding them for the upcoming IPL 2025 edition.

Looking at the SRH roster, it’s clear that there are some players like Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head amongst others who are automatic picks for the playing XI. However, there are also certain players who might just be warming the benches.

In this article, we take a look at three such SRH players who might remain on the sidelines in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Atharva Taide

Vidarbha’s promising young batter, Atharva Taide, was released by Punjab Kings following the IPL 2024 season. The talented left-hander showcased his potential during his stint with PBKS, amassing 247 runs in 9 matches at an average of 27 and an impressive strike rate of 147, including two half-centuries.

During the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services for INR 30 Lakhs. However, with SRH likely to prioritize Head and Sharma as their openers, Taide might find himself on the sidelines in the upcoming IPL season.

Zeeshan Ansari

SRH’s spin attack is stronger than last season. However, the young 25-year-old Zeeshan Ansari might struggle to find a spot as Rahul Chahar will walk into the side alongside Aussie star Adam Zampa as the overseas spinner.

Only if SRH plans to keep Zampa on the bench, Zeeshan might get an opportunity but that would imply SRH play without a frontline spinner. Furthermore, Zeeshan Ansari has yet to play T20 cricket.

Jaydev Unadkat

Veteran Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat experienced a short-lived comeback before fading into the background once again. The left-arm seamer has represented eight different teams throughout his IPL career.

Last season, he managed to claim only eight wickets in 11 matches, with an expensive economy rate of 10.23 runs per over. This underwhelming performance might result in him spending the majority of the IPL 2025 season on the bench.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Atharva Taide
IPL 2025
Jaydev Unadkat
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Zeeshan Ansari

Related posts

PBKS Speedster in Lethal Form Before IPL 2025, Delivers a Sensational Six-Wicket Haul in SA vs PAK Test

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 7 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
28/12/2024
Delhi Capitals' Backup Karun Nair Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes Unbeaten 163 Off 107 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Delhi Capitals’ Backup Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes Unbeaten 163 Off 107 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

He played a sensational knock, scoring an unbeaten 163 off 107 balls, including 20 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 152.34.
News
28/12/2024
Delhi Capitals' Recruit Ashutosh Sharma Blasts 75 off 27 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash Against Sikkim Ahead of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals’ Recruit Blasts 75 off 27 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash Against Sikkim Ahead of IPL 2025

His innings included seven fours and seven sixes, with a strike rate of 277.78, before he was dismissed.
News
28/12/2024
Vaibhav Arora took a magnificent five-wicket haul against Maharashtra in Himachal Pradesh’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter.

KKR Speedster Delivers a Sensational Spell in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Registers His Career-Best List a Figures

He was wicketless in the previous two fixtures in the competition but bounced back in style.
Indian Premier League - IPL
28/12/2024
Prabhsimran Singh scored a magnificent 150 in Punjab’s latest fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

PBKS Batter Smashes Sensational 150 To Power His Team to Convincing Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash

He scored 150 runs in only 101 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and 10 maximums, at a strike rate of 148.51.
Indian Premier League - IPL
28/12/2024
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player at INR 4 crores before the IPL 2025 auction.

Should MS Dhoni Bat in CSK’s Top 6 in IPL 2025? The Answer is YES!

Since IPL 2023, Dhoni has 265 runs at a strike rate of 203.84 in 23 innings.
Indian Premier League - IPL
28/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy