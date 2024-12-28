Unlike some players who are automatic picks in the SRH playing XI, there are a few names who might struggle to find a spot.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) enjoyed a stellar last season (IPL 2024), finishing as the runners-up. The SRH management opted to retain their core of five players and built the team surrounding them for the upcoming IPL 2025 edition.

Looking at the SRH roster, it’s clear that there are some players like Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head amongst others who are automatic picks for the playing XI. However, there are also certain players who might just be warming the benches.

In this article, we take a look at three such SRH players who might remain on the sidelines in IPL 2025.

Atharva Taide

Vidarbha’s promising young batter, Atharva Taide, was released by Punjab Kings following the IPL 2024 season. The talented left-hander showcased his potential during his stint with PBKS, amassing 247 runs in 9 matches at an average of 27 and an impressive strike rate of 147, including two half-centuries.

During the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services for INR 30 Lakhs. However, with SRH likely to prioritize Head and Sharma as their openers, Taide might find himself on the sidelines in the upcoming IPL season.

Zeeshan Ansari

SRH’s spin attack is stronger than last season. However, the young 25-year-old Zeeshan Ansari might struggle to find a spot as Rahul Chahar will walk into the side alongside Aussie star Adam Zampa as the overseas spinner.

Only if SRH plans to keep Zampa on the bench, Zeeshan might get an opportunity but that would imply SRH play without a frontline spinner. Furthermore, Zeeshan Ansari has yet to play T20 cricket.

Jaydev Unadkat

Veteran Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat experienced a short-lived comeback before fading into the background once again. The left-arm seamer has represented eight different teams throughout his IPL career.

Last season, he managed to claim only eight wickets in 11 matches, with an expensive economy rate of 10.23 runs per over. This underwhelming performance might result in him spending the majority of the IPL 2025 season on the bench.

