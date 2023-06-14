RCB star ruled out of World Cup 2023

The franchise's allround cricketer from abroad has been sidelined for the forthcoming showpiece event to be held on Indian shores in October-November.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans hoping to witness their favourite cricketers ace the glory at the 2023 World Cup on Indian shores would feel hurt one of their IPL 2023 stars has been ruled out of the quadrennial event.

RCB's New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell is set to miss the World Cup in October-November after being sidelined from playing action for the next "six to eight months". Bracewell, an explosive lower-order bat and handy part-time spin option, has suffered a rupture to right Achilles in the T20 Blast competition in the UK.

The 32-year-old cricketer pulled up while batting on 11 and had to be retired hurt in Worcestershire's T20 Blast fixture last Friday (June 9) in their loss against Yorkshire. The player took no part in the contest thereafter.

Michael Bracewell is about to go through surgery in the UK this Thursday (June 15) and will be under rehabilitation until the fag end of the Kiwi summer early next year, missing out on the premier 50-overs tournament to be held in the subcontinent three months earlier.

Michael Bracewell ruled out of 2023 World Cup

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed the development in a media statement issued by the New Zealand Cricket (NZC), insisting it's a body blow to the Black Caps' chances and he can only wish Michael Bracewell the best in the months to come.

"Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event," Stead said. "Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Black Caps since his international debut."

"We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the World Cup in India. Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation," he added.

Bracewell, whose comeback will require approval from NZC's medical staff after surgery and rehab, joins skipper Kane Williamson in the team's injury list. Williamson, too, ravaged his ACL while fielding in IPL for Gujarat Titans (GT) and is now in race against time to be fit for the World Cup.