England legend's son set to make U-19 Test debut for national team

He is in line to make his debut against Sri Lanka next week after having been named in the 14-man squad.

In a recent development coming in, an ex-England captain and legend's son is set to make his U-19 Test debut for the national team.

Michael Vaughan's son Archie Vaughan is in line to make his debut against Sri Lanka next week after having been named in the 14-man squad set to tour the Island nation.

Vaughan isa top-order batter and can also bowl offspin. He signed his first professional contract with Somerset earlier this season, having been part of the their academy since 2020.

The squad also includes former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky Flintoff.

Though Archie has yet to make his Somerset first-team debut, he made his mark last week with a knock of 85 from 83 balls during a match between Young Lions Invitational XI and the England U19 ODI squad, for whom Flintoff top-scored with 106.

England was reeling at 52-4 before Rocky took the crease. The 16-year-old cricketer then went to stich a crucial 81-run partnership with Charlie Allison in their chase of 288 and blasted eight boundaries and three sixes.

England U-19s to play a series against Sri Lanka across both red and white ball

The England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 teams will commence their three-match ODI series on June 28 in Chelmsford. The series will then continue in Hove, where the second and third Youth ODIs will be held. Following the one-day matches, the teams will compete in two Youth Test matches.

England's squad boasts significant talent, with many players having participated in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year.

England U19s Squad Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire, capt), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Charlie Brand (Lancashire), Jack Carney (unattached), Jaydn Denly (Kent), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Kesh Fonseka (Lancashire), Alex French (Surrey), Alex Green (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire), Harry Moore (Derbyshire), Noah Thain (Essex), Archie Vaughan (Somerset).

