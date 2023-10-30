Michael Vaughan wants England to drop this star player

There have been several misfiring players in the English squad, and the management has to take some tough calls as they look to build a team for the future.

The defending champions, England, have been absolutely shambolic in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. They have forgotten to win the matches at all, and the English side have looked a pale shadow of themselves throughout the season. Nothing has gone their way, and despite trying too many things, the situation doesn’t seem to be improving.

England have played six matches so far and managed to win only one - against Bangladesh - while losing by the massive margins in some of the games. With only two points in the bank, England are sitting at the bottom of the points table and are already out of contention for the semifinal. Their net run rate (-1.652) is also the worst among the ten participating teams.

The primary target for England should be to win the remaining three games and avoid finishing in the last position. They should also confirm their booking in the Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in the top eight. For that to happen, England must ensure victories in all three matches and also improve their NRR.

England might be eliminated, but they still have plenty to play for. There have been several misfiring players in the English squad, and the management has to take some tough calls as they look to build a team for the future. They need to groom the young guns now.

Michael Vaughan wants England to give chances to young players

Among the many critics of the defending champions is the former English player and captain, Michael Vaughan. He talked about several things regarding England's cricket and exclaimed that the young guns should be accommodated. Vaughan also went on to say that Ben Stokes shouldn’t play.

“Ben Stokes doesn't play. You have to make that call. If the English management knows that Ben is not going to be a part of the next World Cup, he shouldn't play,” exclaimed Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

The former English player also wants England to bring in Harry Brook instead of Ben Stokes.

“Harry Brook should come in. Ben Stokes is not going to be playing in four years' time. So, you have to make that call. High-level sports is about being ruthless. It's not about the name or how powerful the players are.”

