West Indies opener hits headlines with 'funny' greeting to King Charles at Buckingham Palace

The Windies squad met the royalty ahead of their three-match Test series against England.

The Caribbean cricketers, apart from their sheer power and fierceness, are otherwise a fun bunch both on and off the field and are known for their candid nature.

Recently, West Indies opener Mikyle Louis opened up on his unique greeting when he met King Charles at Buckingham Palace last month.

Louis and the rest of the Windies squad met the royalty ahead of their three-match Test series against England.

Louis, who was the second player to meet the King after team skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, revealed that he greeted the monarch with a fist bump after the royal staff had told him it would be "funny".

While the players were contemplating whether they should greet the monarch with a bow or a handshake, Louis was always planning to go ahead with a fist bump.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's post from 14 years back on Duleep Trophy goes viral after the latest reports on domestic cricket return

Mikyle Louis reveals funny greeting gesture to King Charles

Narrating the incident, the 23-year-old told ESPNCricinfo, "In my head I always was planning to give him a fist bump. But the thing is, I don't know if in the UK that's a common greeting, like in the Caribbean. So I wasn't sure if he would be able to respond."

Not only that, Louis’ older brother Jeremiah, who has not yet made his international debut, introduced the King to an elaborate handshake called the 'spud bump'.

Louis, on the other hand, made his Test debut at Lord’s only three days after the meet, where he received his cap from his childhood hero and West Indies legend Viv Richards.

Despite England's 3-0 series victory, Louis displayed considerable potential and scored his first half-century during the final Test at Edgbaston.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.