Virat Kohli's post from 14 years back on Duleep Trophy goes viral after the latest reports on domestic cricket return

An old post of Virat Kohli has been viral on the internet since reports of senior players featuring in the upcoming Duleep Trophy broke in the morning. The post was made by the official handle of Virat Kohli in 2010 before the start of that year’s Duleep Trophy but is getting traction now for obvious reasons.

“Wish me luck for Duleep Trophy”, posted Kohli on 25 January 2010. Even though the post wasn’t taken as seriously back in the day since Kohli wasn’t a big player then, his fans have dug it now and are giving their reactions to that 14-year-old post.

Wish me luck for Duleep Trophy ..... — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2010

The jokes around it are aplenty, with most of them cheekily wishing Kohli luck for his return to domestic cricket after more than 12 years. His last First Class appearance, barring the Test matches, came in 2012 when he featured in a Ranji Trophy fixture for his state side, Delhi.

Since then, Kohli has been a constant in the Indian team across formats and never really got any opportunity to feature in the domestic tournaments. Given the schedule of the Indian side, Kohli didn’t need to return to those series and has been India’s finest performer since his debut.

Senior players set to play in the Duleep Trophy

A few reports have suggested senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament, starting September 5. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, and Hardik Pandya, not part of India’s red-ball team, all other players will feature in the series, making it a star-studded competition.

The BCCI has asked its contracted players to prioritise domestic tournaments and feature in them whenever possible. Unless a player is injured or rested by the selectors, he must remain available for all domestic competitions.

The captain might feature himself in the Duleep Trophy to set an example. Rohit’s last First Class encounter came in 2016 when he played for India Blue in the Duleep Trophy final.

If big names remain available for the tournament, the competition will be intense, and the series will be more watchable. The squads will be announced soon.

