"He's fiercely competitive": Mitchell Starc praises RCB superstar

Starc had last plied his trade in IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2014 and 2015 season.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc has heaped praises on a cricketer from his former franchise. Starc will be making a return to the tournament after nine long years. He had last plied his trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2014 and 2015 season.

However, reminiscing his previous time at the IPL, Starc heaped plaudits on then-RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Asked about what comes to his mind, Starc said that the Indian star was a ‘fierce competitor off the field but warm and humble off it.’

“I do remember fondly the couple of years that I had at the RCB alongside Virat. He was the captain as well. That was the first time I got to know him properly, particularly off the field. He is such a different person off the field. Such a humble and warm character off the field and then fiercely competitive on it. I remember that the most about him,” Starc said on Star Sports.

Mitchell Starc set for IPL return

Since his last IPL stint, Starc has prioritised Test cricket and spending time with family. However, the Aussie quick decided to return in a bid to prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, set to be jointly hosted by West Indies and the USA.

The fast bowler was brought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record price in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year. The franchise shelled out a staggering INR 24.75 crore for the World Cup winner-making the Aussie the most expensive buy in IPL history.

ALSO READ: Major Setback: Gujarat Titans star ruled out of the upcoming Test

KKR would be eager for the speedster's contributions, who has accomplished a lot in 2023 - winning the WTC final and then the ODI World Cup. The fast bowler will bring in a lot of experience as KKR hunt for their third IPL title. Starc has played 27 matches in the IPL and has picked up 34 wickets at an economy of 7.17.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.