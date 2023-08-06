"We did not ask" - Pakistan star belittles India for 'sending kids' remark after Emerging Asia Cup win

In the tournament, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Saim Ayub represented Pakistan's side, while India was led by Yash Dhull, who is yet to make his international debut.

Pakistan A skipper Mohammad Haris faced criticism from former Indian cricketers and fans for making dismissive comments following Pakistan's victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup earlier this year against India in Colombo. Despite the triumph, many critics argued that the match seemed more like a contest between seasoned Pakistan players and an inexperienced young Indian side.

In the tournament, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Saim Ayub represented Pakistan's side, while India was led by Yash Dhull, who is yet to make his international debut.

“People are saying that Pakistan sent a team with many seniors. We did not ask them to send little kids to the tournament. They say that we had international experience in our team. How many international matches have we played? Saim has played 5, and I have played 6. Those guys (India players) have played 260 IPL matches,” Haris responded to the critics.

India succumbed to a disappointing loss in the summit clash

Pakistan A emerged victorious against India A by 128 runs in the final, courtesy of Tayyab Tahir's exceptional century that powered Pakistan A to a mammoth total of 352 runs in 50 overs. Despite a spirited effort from India, they ended up being all out for 224 runs in 40 overs, suffering their first defeat in the tournament. Consequently, Pakistan secured a convincing win by 128 runs and handed India their first loss in the series.

Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored for India A with a brilliant knock of 61 runs off 51 balls. However, Abhishek Sharma's heroics went in vain as Pakistan A's Muqeem proved instrumental in dismantling the Indian side, taking crucial wickets of Abhishek, Dhull, and Harshit Rana in the high-scoring final. The centurion, Tayyab Tahir, was named the Player of the Match, while India's Nishant Sindhu received the Player of the Tournament award.

