WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan accepts faking injuries sometimes

When Mohammad Rizwan sustained cramps, possibly in his hamstrings, the on-air commentators were quick to recall the previous instances of him being injured during his stay at the crease.

Mohammad Rizwan accepts that he fakes injuries sometimes on the ground. He said it himself in the post-match interview with Simon Doull after his marathon knock against Sri Lanka. The video of his acceptance is viral on social media.

Mohammad Rizwan played one of his finest innings in his international career against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. When he arrived, Pakistan had lost two massive wickets and were reeling in a big run chase. However, Rizwan is known to thrive in such conditions and didn’t miss again.

He formed a stable partnership with the talented Abdullah Shafique, who also played a significant role in this historical run chase. Both batters formed a magnificent 176-run stand to put Pakistan in the driver’s seat despite the early hiccups.

Even after Abdullah Shafique departed, Mohammad Rizwan kept the tempo of the innings going with boundaries at regular intervals. However, he sustained cramps during his knock and had to take the help of the physio in between his innings. It’s not new; Rizwan mostly suffers injuries while playing big knocks.

Mohammad Rizwan accepts faking injuries sometimes

However, Rizwan seemed to be in genuine pain this time around, as he could barely stand at a point. He apparently also took a painkiller to get some relief from the pain. Sadeera Samarawickrama had to stretch his legs as well when Rizwan fell to the ground just after hitting a six.

However, when Simon Doull asked about his cramps after the game, Mohammad Rizwan gave an honest reply. “Oh, sometimes it’s cramps; sometimes it’s like acting,” stated Rizwan with a chuckle. Clearly, he accepted faking injury in the middle a few times.

So, the commentators and social media speculated correctly. Rizwan does act of being in trouble while batting for unknown reasons. No one would believe him, even if Rizwan actually injures himself next time after this statement.

