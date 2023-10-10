WATCH: Babar Azam gifts team jersey to the Hyderabad ground staff

Babar Azam gifted one of the team jerseys to the ground staff of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, after Pakistan’s epic victory over Sri Lanka.

Babar has talked about the support he and his have been getting from the Indians ever since they landed on the Indian shores.

Babar Azam gifted one of the team jerseys to the ground staff of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, after Pakistan’s epic victory over Sri Lanka. It was a nice gesture by Babar Azam, who has been receiving immense love and support from the Hyderabad crowd. The ground staff has also been really active right from the warm-up fixtures, and Babar showed his gratitude to them with this beautiful gesture.

Pakistan registered a historical victory over Sri Lanka as they chased down 345, which is the most in a World Cup fixture. No other team had achieved this feat before. The marvellous knocks from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan made the chase quite easy for the Men in Green in the end.

The runs galore in Hyderabad, as the track suited the batters, and they got value for their shots. Despite losing two quick wickets, Pakistan managed to chase down the total with ten balls to spare on a day when several records were broken. However, Babar eventually took the cake by gifting a jersey after the match.

Babar has talked about the support he and his have been getting from the Indians ever since they landed on the Indian shores. They have also enjoyed the food served to them in Hyderabad. Now, Babar has reciprocated the favour by his actions.

Babar Azam gifts a team jersey to the Hyderabad ground staff

Ever since the Pakistani team landed in India, they have spent most of their time in Hyderabad only. The team landed in Hyderabad and then also played two warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia before the start of the main event. Their first two league games of the eventual tournament against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka also took place in the same venue.

The whole team is emotionally attached to the city now. However, the game against Sri Lanka was their last stay in Hyderabad, as they now move to Ahmedabad for the big clash against India.

As they prepared to leave the ground, Babar Azam made sure to show his gratitude for all the facilities provided to them in the Hyderabad ground. The Pakistani skipper gifted one of the jerseys to the ground staff, and then a few Pakistani players posed for a photo with the staff. The video of this beautiful moment is viral on social media.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi was also seen clicking a photo with a few staff members of the Hyderabad ground. Clearly, the feeling is mutual. The Pakistan team will be travelling to the other cities for the first time in this World Cup now.

