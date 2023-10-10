WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan falls to the gound after hitting a six

Mohammad Rizwan hit a massive six off Dhananjaya de Silva in what was the 37th over of the second innings.

However, as he made contact with the ball, Rizwan fell on the ground, probably due to the cramps somewhere in his hamstrings.

While chasing a mammoth target of 345, Pakistan were off to the worst possible start in their innings. They lost the two most consistent batters - Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam - in the powerplay and looked in trouble early on. However, Abdullah Shafique, who was playing his maiden World Cup game, and Mohammad Rizwan, the evergreen Pakistani batter, came to the rescue and provided stability to the innings.

They weaved a fabulous 176-run stand to not only put Pakistan out of troubled waters but also make them favourites to chase down the total and register a second consecutive win in the tournament. Even after Shafique departed, Rizwan made sure to keep the attack on. However, he got cramps during his knock and had to be attended to by the team doctor.

Rizwan often gets cramps during his innings, especially while batting long, and he again had to go through pain. Initially, he found it arduous to run between the wickets. The situation got worse when he stepped down of his crease to hit a maximum over long off.

Mohammad Rizwan falls to the ground just after hitting a maximum

Mohammad Rizwan had to attack as the required rate was mounting. He also struggled with the cramps and found it hard to run quickly between the wickets. Hence, Rizwan thought of hitting boundaries.

Dhananjaya de Silva bowled a fullish-length delivery, and Rizwan stepped out and thwacked it over the long-off region for a maximum. However, he lost his balance and fell immediately due to the cramps. Rizwan was in obvious pain.

The wicketkeeper, Sadeera Samarawickrama, tried to stretch his cramped leg as Rizwan was down. The physio attended to him immediately. After a bit of stretching and hydration, Rizwan was on his legs.

However, he continued his innings with slight discomfort. Rizwan has played a tremendous knock to keep Pakistan in the hunt. Despite being in pain, Mohammad Rizwan hasn’t left the ground.