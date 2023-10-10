Watch: Fresh footage of how Jarvo entered the field during India vs Australia World Cup match

The notorious sports prankster known as Jarvo was once again in the spotlight on Sunday as he breached security at the MA Chidambaram stadium just before the commencement of India's Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia. Shortly after the conclusion of the National Anthems for both teams, Jarvo entered the stadium while donning an India jersey with the number 69 on the back. Even former Indian captain Virat Kohli sprinted towards him and had a brief conversation with Jarvo, presumably urging him to leave promptly. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took notice of the incident and subsequently banned him from attending any further World Cup matches. He put his video of entry on social media which became viral in no time.





The ICC has responded by taking the matter seriously, stating, "The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event, and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities." The safety and security of all individuals involved in the World Cup are paramount, and the ICC will collaborate with the venue to assess whether additional security measures are necessary to prevent future incidents.

In terms of the cricket action, despite the disruption, the Indian team managed to put up a commendable performance. India's spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and R. Ashwin, played a crucial role in restricting Australia to a total of 199 runs in 49.3 overs. However, India faced a rocky start in their chase, with top-order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer all departing for ducks. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's partnership propelled India to a victory.