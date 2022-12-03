Injured Mohammad Shami ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs: Report

The experienced Indian fast-bowler could be ruled out of the team's critical three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday (December 4).

Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh with a hand injury, reported PTI on Saturday (December 3).

The experienced Indian fast-bowler picked up the injury ahead of the opening one-dayer in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4) and is now unlikely to take any part in the three 50-overs encounter versus the hosts.

The think-tank wouldn't want to take any risks with Shami's injured hand before the Test series, for which, too, he could be a doubtful starter. India also play Bangladesh in a two-match Test series part of the World Test Championship (WTC) from December 14.

Shami had been provided a break after the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia from the limited-overs trip to New Zealand in mid to late November. But it seems his absence from the scene will continue for at least another week after an untimely injury.

Shami set to miss Bangladesh ODIs

PTI reported, despite Shami's absence, the selectors are unlikely to appoint any immediate replacement for him for the ODI series, keeping in mind that the squad already boasts of four capped international quicks Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and also the uncapped fast-bowler Kuldeep Sen.

If, however, Shami's injury absence spreads to the Test matches, then the decision-makers might consider bringing in a replacement with only Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Thakur part of the squad. It is highly improbable that India would play three seamers in Bangladesh but being prepared for another injury possibility would do the think-tank no harm.

India aren't short of injury worries heading into the Bangladesh tour, with premier spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the ODIs with a sustained knee injury, too, and ace quick Jasprit Bumrah continuing to rehab from the back issue that had led to his absence at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The selectors and the management want these two cricketers, and Shami, to be fit in time for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March as India to look to make the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) next summer.