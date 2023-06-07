WATCH: Mohammed Shami bowls a lethal ripper to castle Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne attempted a straight drive but missed it completely, resulting in his stumps being rattled.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first due to overcast conditions as the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final kickstarted today. The Australian team faced a major setback when Usman Khawaja was dismissed early in the innings. Marnus Labuschagne played cautiously in the beginning and formed a crucial 69-run partnership with David Warner.

David Warner took on Umesh Yadav and utilized the crease effectively, frustrating the bowlers with his wide range of shots. It seemed like the vintage David Warner had returned. However, Warner would be disappointed as he was eventually dismissed for 43 runs off 60 balls, comprising of 8 fours. By the end of the morning session, Australia's score stood at 73 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

After 24 overs, Australia's score was 76-2. Mohammed Shami bowled the 25th over and on the first delivery, he bowled a well-pitched delivery that shaped in brilliantly. Labuschagne attempted a straight drive but missed it completely, resulting in his stumps being rattled.

India will look to restrict Australia below 250 runs

With both David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne back in the dugout, Australia would be concerned. Labuschagne had scored 26 runs off 62 balls before his dismissal, and Australia's score at 24.1 overs was 76-3.

Now, it is crucial for Steve Smith to not only score significantly but also stay at the crease until the end of the innings, considering the fragile middle-order. It won't be easy for players like Travis Head and Cameron Green to dominate from the beginning.

India, sensing an opportunity, suddenly believes they can restrict Australia to a score below 250 runs, which would greatly enhance their chances of winning the match. The Indian team will have to bat last on the challenging pitch, presenting a difficult task.

