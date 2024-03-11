Injured Indian star likely to make a comeback against Bangladesh

In a good news for the Indian pace contingent, fast bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to make a comeback into the national side in the home Test series against Bangladesh. The series is likely to be held around the month of September 2024.

Shami has not played any competitive cricket since the ICC World Cup final 2023, where India lost the summit clash to Australia. Shami was a key part in India’s campaign as he emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 wickets from 7 matches at an average of 10.70.

The fast bowler went on to miss the subsequent Test series in South Africa as well as the recently concluded home Test series against England. He decided to go under the knife later last month for Achilles Tendon.

‘Shami’s return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh:’ Jay Shah

While talking to the news agency PTI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah assured that Mohammed Shami will be back from the home Test series against Bangladesh in September. Shah also gave an update on KL Rahul’s availability.

“Shami surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami’s return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA (National Cricket Academy),” Shah said to the media.

Jay Shah also updated about Rishabh Pant’s fitness. Pant suffered a horrific car accident in December 2022, which has ruled him out of any competitive cricket. He is set to make a comeback from IPL 2024.

“He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let’s see how he does in the IPL,” mentioned Shah.

The IPL 2024 is seen as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA. The selectors will have a keen eye on the players and their form, which can form the basis for their selection in the T20 World Cup.

