Indian-origin cricketer quits politics one-week after joining Workers Party

In a recent development coming in, Indian-origin English cricketer Monty Panesar has pulled curtains on his political career just one week after joining as a parliamentary candidate for George Galloway's Workers Party of Great Britain.

The decision comes after he had to undergo a series of challenging media interviews. The one with Times Radio specifically, Panesar struggled to offer a position on the UK's continued membership of NATO following which he has now decided to withdraw his candidacy.

In the aftermath of the developments, Panesar took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

"I'm a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket. I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people. "So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party," he added. "I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values. "I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket."

Panesar made history after becoming the first practising Sikh to represent England in 2006 when he got selected for the Nagpur Test during England's tour of India.

The 42-year-old left-arm spinner boasts a notable international career, having played 50 tests for the Three Lions and claiming 167 wickets between a span of 2006 and 2013.

