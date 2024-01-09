'He's like an app' - Monty Panesar hails India's Test star ahead of ENG Test series

Panesar highlighted that the Indian's continual refinement of his skills sets him apart as a standout performer and a formidable opponent.

As the eagerly awaited Test series between India and England approaches, former England spinner Monty Panesar has expressed his admiration for an Indian Test cricket star. Panesar, who played a significant role in England's spin department throughout his career, compared the Indian spin maestro to a continually updating app, emphasizing his capacity to adapt and incorporate new elements into his game.

During an interview, Panesar commended Ravichandran Ashwin, recognizing the pivotal role the Indian spinner is expected to play in the upcoming series. Panesar drew parallels between Ashwin's adaptability and that of a sophisticated application that consistently updates itself every six months.

The former England international underscored that Ashwin's continual refinement of his skills sets him apart as a standout performer and a formidable opponent for any batting lineup.

Speaking about Ashwin's bowling prowess and highlighting the spinner's ability to introduce variations and stay ahead of the game, Panesar remarked, “He’s like an app, he keeps updating every six months! That’s what he has done through his career. I always find that I am a student when it comes to Ashwin’s bowling. I feel I am continually learning something new about his bowling. That’s the asset Ashwin is. He is a brilliant bowler.”

India's fast-bowler Mohammad Shami said that he is giving his best shot to make himself available for selection in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Shami is currently nursing an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

As he works on his recovery from the injury, the senior pacer is determined to be part of the Test series against England.

Speaking about his availability for the upcoming Test series against England, Shami said: “I am trying my best to be available for the selection for England. The series test match is longer format so you don't want to be in doubt.”

England will take on India in a grueling series which will put their players to test in the sub-continental conditions. The five-match series will start off with the 1st Test in Hyderabad from January 25.

