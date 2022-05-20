MS Dhoni's painstakingly slow 26 off 27 hurts CSK; fans react in disappointment
Fans were left bemused over MS Dhoni's pedestrian knock of 26 off 27 balls in CSK's first-innings batting effort versus RR.
On the day he sounded irrationally optimistic of his viability and confirmed his appearance in IPL 2023 as well, MS Dhoni played an innings that once again reinforced the troubles for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they retain the old warhorse for his captaincy credentials while looking past his batting decline.
Dhoni played a painstakingly slow knock of 26 off 27 after walking into a critical stage of their last league encounter in IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Despite a super flat deck at the old Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the great right-hander failed to get going throughout his innings and dented CSK's progress quite significantly.
Arriving in the middle at No.6 when CSK well placed at 95/4 at the start of the 11th over in the first-innings, MS Dhoni produced a real match-losing knock in the context of the situation and the surface. The batter hit a solitary four and a six in his poor drag of an effort while RR pacers and spinners really tightened screws on him.
Fans react on MS Dhoni's poor knock versus RR
Known for his slow starts with the intention to build for a final flourish, MS Dhoni perhaps took it to the other extreme when the situation demanded him to keep CSK in line for a sizeable score. The game stood unmoved at Dhoni's end, as he simply refused to push the accelerator against RR's spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Dhoni's innings also indicated an alarming level of distrust on CSK's designated No.7 batter Mitchell Santner, a fine allrounder in his own right, who had come in as replacement for the team's Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja.
The right-hander focused on cutting down risks excessively and not only robbed CSK of about 20 extra runs at his end but also denied a rampaging Moeen Ali the momentum he had built at his end.
Coming on the day Dhoni confirmed he will be around in CSK jersey next season, too, the innings didn't please the fans and got them worried over his declining batting abilities.
Here is how some of them reacted:
Just thank MS DHONI...🙏— David De Villiers 🇦🇺🦘 (@ABDvilIers18) May 20, 2022
My friend's uncle was paralysed, but after watching Dhoni's innings he himself stood up and switched off the TV. #CSKvRR
Have some shame.... Man,— Yasir_official /🏏 (@ParayYasir2) May 20, 2022
Such a selfish Statpadding by MSD.
SHAME..
@msdhoni is DHABBA... @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRR ur previous decision was right to retire. Plz don't play anymore for any team in any form. @virendersehwag @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 @IPL— Shivang Bhatt (@m_shivang_bhatt) May 20, 2022
#MSDhoni𓃵— Hari haran (@Harihar70900220) May 20, 2022
We don't want you any more please🤮
I think MS Dhoni took early retirement from Test Cricket. He should come back from retirement.— #HITMAN (@CaptainRo45) May 20, 2022
Thala letting Moeen Ali hit a century! Sheer #MSDhoni𓃵's heart mann!! #CSKvRR #CSKvsRR #RRvCSK #RRvsCSK #IPL2022— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) May 20, 2022
Dhoni wants to play another 5 years..as if csk is his own backyard team..— Srinath S (@soundasr) May 20, 2022
Dhoni cost us this game tbh— 🔗 (@N17Rahul) May 20, 2022
My idolo thala dhoni missed his well deserved century by only 74 runs😢😢😢#RRvsCSK #IPL2022— Sayan😷🇮🇳 (@Sayan_Dasss) May 20, 2022
Dhoni's Struggle Comes to an End 💔 !!— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@mee23_1) May 20, 2022
Well bowled Yuzi .... !!#CSKvRR #IPL2022 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/HMs7UrdeDE
Dhoni's turtle inning not only costed CSK atleast 30-40 runs but also moeen a well deserved century.— بروس وین (@Devastated_Soul) May 20, 2022
Dhoni should retire, he is old and his game style also old.. Release him— Dnes (@dangerdnes) May 20, 2022
MS Dhoni would be personally very disappointed over his knock, especially as it hurt CSK very badly in their quest to post a defendable score on the night. From going well over 9 an over at the halfway mark, CSK finished with just 150/6 in their 20 overs.