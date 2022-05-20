Watch: 6,4,4,4,4,4! Moeen Ali's incredible assault against Trent Boult

Moeen Ali went after Trent Boult for a 26-run over in CSK's final league stage encounter of IPL 2022 versus RR.

After struggling through the season, Moeen Ali regained some of his flow via a boundary spree against Trent Boult.

Saving his best for the last in IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) allrounder Moeen Ali went hell for leather against Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult in his team's final league stage encounter on Friday (May 20).

Moeen went on a boundary-hitting spree versus Boult on another flat batting surface at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The England left-hander took the Kiwi pacer down for a maximum followed by five consecutive fours.

The CSK aggressor unleashed his wrath on Boult, who erred with his execution of length regularly through the over and paid the ultimate prize for it.

Hoping to regain flow and rhythm, Moeen Ali did exactly that with some elegant stroke-making against Boult.

Moeen Ali's blasts Trent Boult for 26-run over

Fans watching the CSK-RR league game were left enamoured by a scintillating batting display from Moeen Ali, who smashed Trent Boult for one six and five fours near the close of the powerplay. Facing up to RR's premier speedster for the final over inside the field restriction phase, Moeen hammered Boult to all sides of the ground.

What was baffling about the whole over was how many times Boult erred with the landing of his ball, over-pitching it near Moeen's downswing, despite the batter being known widely as a vulnerable prospect against the short balls.

Also Read - Virat Kohli reveals his hilarious conversation with Jos Buttler after the RR vs RCB game

But still, the quality of the strokes from Moeen was undeniably high, as he simply pulverised the Kiwi left-arm swing bowler and hit him away for one of the most expensive overs in the tournament. Emperor of one of the game's most beautiful downswing, the left-hander smashed Boult one ball after another.

WATCH THE ASSAULT FROM MOEEN ALI OVER BOULT HERE

﻿

The assault against Boult would've been personally satisfying for Moeen Ali after sustained struggles in IPL 2022. Despite the tournament being played on good batting surfaces, the CSK batter headed into the Royals game with only 151 runs from his previous nine innings, averaging 16.78 with a strike-rate of 125.83.

When Moeen was expected to relish the true nature of the surfaces in Mumbai and Pune, the England left-hander came up with a string of low scores, playing a direct role in his team's disappointing league-stage finish.