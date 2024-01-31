MS Dhoni outlines role for CSK star in IPL 2024

The cricketer drew flak for his misfields and dropped catches last season and recalled an unusual meeting with MS Dhoni where they discussed the concern.

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is a couple of months away and the fans are waiting with baited breath to watch the action resume again. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time.

For CSK, Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has emerged as a consistent performer. It was his acquisition by CSK in the IPL 2022 auction that truly propelled him into the spotlight.

While Theekshana's inclusion in the Chennai Super Kings team didn't initially garner significant attention, his subsequent displays turned out to be quite impressive. In the last season, Theekshana played a crucial role once again, securing 11 wickets as the Super Kings triumphed and secured their fifth IPL title.

Despite his commendable bowling skills, Theekshana faced criticism, especially regarding his fielding performances which came under scrutiny on various social media platforms.

MS Dhoni outlines role for Maheesh Theekshana in IPL 2024

The Sri Lankan spinner drew flak from fans for his misfields and dropped catches. Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of ILT20, Theekshana recalled a rather unusual meeting with MS Dhoni after the season where they discussed the concern.

The Sri Lankan said, “Right after the finals, Matheesha (Pathirana) and I had to leave. We had a party after the final, and when we were about to leave, we met MS (Dhoni) to say goodbye. He hugged me and said, ‘Next time, no bowling for you. Only batting and fielding’."

Theekshana added, “Last year, I wasn’t pretty good in the field. I dropped 4-5 catches, and I take responsibility for that. Still, they had confidence in me. They didn’t drop me. It is easy to play with him because of that. He knows people can make mistakes, and he gives them chances to improve. That’s the good part about him.”

