RCB eyeing new Test sensation as England pacer replacement for IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released most of their first-choice bowlers in a major overhaul of their bowling department ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, and Lockie Ferguson in the IPL 2024 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released most of their first-choice bowlers in a major overhaul of their bowling department ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Bangalore-based franchise let the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel go. It was a surprising decision to release these quality bowlers, given the options in the mini-auction.

The mini-auction generally doesn’t have ample quality options to build a specific department. While these players didn’t perform up to the expectations, there weren’t too many skilled options in the auction to bank upon. Understandably, Hazlewood’s availability might have tempted RCB to release him - Harshal and Hasaranga could have been retained at least for one more season since the next auction might be mega.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, and Lockie Ferguson in the IPL 2024 auction. Clearly, RCB had to compromise with the quality since the previous options were slightly better. The likes of Yash, Curran, and Ferguson have been expensive, while Joseph hasn’t been as consistent, either.

The pitches in Bangalore have always been flat, providing little to no room for error. On those decks, RCB’s bowlers might concede far too many. Ultimately, the problems will remain the same for RCB.

RCB eyeing Shamar Joseph as Tom Curran's replacement for IPL 2024

Tom Curran sustained a knee injury during his stint with Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League this year and was subsequently ruled out of the season. He hasn’t featured for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 2024, either. Curran has also pulled out of the Pakistan Super League, confirming the injury is severe.

RCB, who bought the English all-rounder at his base price of INR 1.5 crore, might need to replace him for the upcoming season. If the reports are to be believed, RCB are looking to sign the new Test sensation, Shamar Joseph, as Curran’s replacement. A famous cricket analyst, Prasanna, who has previously worked for RCB, indicated the news indirectly.

“Hopefully shamar Joseph if he gets an opportunity in IPL , I can guarantee you that he will PLAY BOLD. You know if you know.” tweeted Prasanna on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Shamar Joseph starred for the West Indies two days ago, scalping seven wickets at the Gabba to help his team win a thriller by eight runs. Shamar ended with the second-most wickets (13), averaging 17.31, in the series. He has the pace and generates ample bounce, making him a valuable pacer in any format.

