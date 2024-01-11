Latest RCB recruit's BBL season ends due to knee injury; in doubt for ILT20 and IPL 2024

The extent of the injury is unknown, casting a shadow over his availability for upcoming T20 stints.

Picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Auction, a star all-rounder suffered a major injury scare spelling bad news for the franchise ahead of the upcoming season. The English cricketer was a late addition to the RCB roster during the auction in December 2023, signed at his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.

Now RCB's hopes have hit a potential roadblock before the tournament even begins. Tom Curran has suffered a knee injury in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The severity of Curran's injury remains unknown, creating uncertainty about his participation in the upcoming stint with the Desert Vipers in the ILT20. The injury occurred during a recent match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars, leading the all-rounder to sit out the final two regular-season games as the team strives to secure a spot in the finals.

Curran's injury can hamper RCB's plans

Curran's injury is particularly untimely for RCB, as they had acquired him as a potential solution to their all-rounder issues and can cause a disruption to their carefully crafted plans.

RCB needed a backup for Cameron Green and Tom Curran can be a decent option to have in the tank for the role. Curran is mainly a pacer and also can use the long handle of the bat to good effect.

Although he has not made a remarkable impact on the IPL stage in the past, Curran's recent performances in the BBL, including a noteworthy 3-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes suggest an improvement in his skills. He commenced his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 but has struggled to leave a significant mark in previous seasons with the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals.

