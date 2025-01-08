Mumbai Indians Rope In Afghanistan Youngster As Ben Stokes’ Replacement for SA20 2025

Atal has seen a prominent rise as a batter lately, starting with his heroics in the Emerging Asia Cup, where he ended as a leading run-scorer.

MI Cape Town have roped in one of the most exciting talents in world cricket Sediqullah Atal for the upcoming SA20 2025. He replaces injured Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of an extended period due to a torn hamstring.

Atal has seen a prominent rise as a batter lately, starting with his heroics in the Emerging Asia Cup, where he ended as a leading run-scorer. In five outings, he scored 368 runs at an average of 122.66 and a strike rate of 147.79, including fifties in every innings.

𝔾𝕒𝕞𝕖 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕣 🤯



Sediqullah Atal flips the game with his unbeaten knock, and 𝓼𝓮𝓪𝓵𝓼 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓭𝓮𝓪𝓵 with a winning shot! 🙌🔁@ACBofficials#MensT20EmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/p0s1sP5tMz — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 20, 2024

Recently, he made his ODI debut and impressed immediately, accumulating 230 runs at an average of 46, comprising one fifty and a century. Atal also made his Test debut in the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe and is slowly establishing himself as an all-format batter.

Due to Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, he hasn’t got consistent chances, but injuries to key batters have opened doors for him, and Atal grabbed it immediately. He was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction but will get opportunities in other leagues after his recent rise, which started with a gig in SA20.

MI Cape Town laced with several Afghanistani players

MI Cape Town have several Afghanistani stars in their lineup – Rashid Khan, who is also the captain, Azmatullah Omarzai, the all-rounder, and Sediqullah Atal, the dynamite batter. The first two will feature consistently, with Omarzai’s chances bolstered after Ben Stokes’ omission.

Last year, Kieron Pollard led the franchise in Rashid’s absence, but he will return at the helm again after also leading them in the inaugural edition. They have made a few notable inclusions in their lineup, including Reeza Hendricks, who became the most expensive player in the SA20 2025 auction.

Despite having a quality squad, the Cape Town-based franchise has underperformed in both seasons of SA20 so far. They ended at the bottom of the points table on both occasions.

The squad looks more promising than ever and hope to perform better than the previous two editions. MI Cape Town will kick off their campaign on the opening day in an away fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

