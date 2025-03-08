Mumbai Indians New Injury Replacement for IPL 2025 Creates Confusion for PSL Franchise

He picked up 11 wickets for MI's sister franchise in SA20 2025.

South Africa’s Corbin Bosch is set to join five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was recently announced as an injury replacement for fast bowler Lizaad Williams. In other news about two months ago, Bosch was added to Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Though the same player can play various T20 leagues hosted by different nations, MI’s latest addition has stirred confusion. Though Bosch was a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad in 2022, he is yet to play his maiden IPL match. Bosch is yet to play his PSL match too. However, the all-rounder will have to drop one of the tournaments.

India’s cash-rich league will begin on March 22 and go on till the end of May. MI will play their first match on March 23 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk.

On the other hand, PSL will begin on April 11 and end in about five weeks. Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators on April 12 in Rawalpindi. Earlier, he was placed in the diamond category for the upcoming PSL draft. The players in this category are valued at $85,000.

The clash of dates has complicated Bosch’s presence in either of the leagues. It’ll be interesting to see which jersey does Bosch don during the T20 league season.

Corbin Bosch likely to play for MI

The 30-year-old played with MI’s sister franchise, MI Cape Town (MICT) during the SA20 2025 edition. His impressive performances with the ball ushered his team to life their maiden SA20 trophy.

Bosch didn’t get opportunities to showcase his mettle with the bat. However, with the ball, he was MICT’s one of the top three bowlers. In eight games, he returned with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68 and an average of 17.36. He also picked up a four-wicket haul against the runners-up during the league stage.

Though his association with the sister franchise doesn’t cement his role in the IPL, MI would be keen to acquire him and clarify this confusion with PSL.

