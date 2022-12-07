Jagadeesan inspired by MS Dhoni's process-driven approach; lauds CSK captain for clarity of communication

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter praised the Chennai Super Kings' legendary captain and his management for being communicative despite limited opportunities to play. a

N Jagadeesan has taken cue from MS Dhoni's process-driven approach to the game and feels inspired by his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper to keep his mind over matter before worrying about the result.

The Tamil Nadu batter reckons following Dhoni's calm and mature approach to the game has had a significant impact on his game as he went on to dominate the List A scene this season for the state.

While the prolific run-scoring by his ex CSK mate and Maharashtra giant Ruturaj Gaikwad stole all the limelight, it was Jagadeesan who finished at the top of the runs chart for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, making five hundreds in just eight innings on his way to a tally of 830 at a strike-rate of 125.37.

The campaign came only a few days after CSK released Jagadeesan from their squad before the IPL 2023 mini-auction. But the batter continues to be grateful for the CSK and MS Dhoni impact on his career, which has certainly had his stocks bulked up over the past month with a memorable VJHT season.

Jagadeesan on the Dhoni influence to his game

Speaking to Wisden in an interview, Jagadeesan said he believes in following the process, ala MS Dhoni, and that has had a career-transforming effect on him. "I stuck to a process and kept following it," he said. "I’m someone who likes to have a lot of energy while playing but I tried to keep myself really calm without trying a lot of different stuff while batting."

"From being complicated, it became simple for me. I used to be very pumped up each and every time I went out to bat, I was trying to be aggressive. But, I learnt to be calmer while doing the same old stuff."

Jagadeesan also has no qualms or axe to grind with the CSK think-tank as they part ways with him despite minimal and sporadic opportunities over the past couple of seasons. The batter has been released after just four innings under his belt for the four-time champions, collecting his 73 runs at a strike-rate of 110.60.

For the 26-year-old, there is still immense respect for Dhoni and the team management for being clear in their communication with regards to his non-selection, as they told him exactly why he isn't playing. With a packed and experienced batting line-up, CSK found it very difficult to fit in Jagadeesan into their plans.

"Batting is always about adapting to the roles that are given to you by the team. Dhoni clearly told me the roles I would have if I played a game. If I had any doubt, I would always go to him and ask him for more clarity and even if there are any technical adjustments where I thought I could get better, in terms of hitting."

"He also gave me technical advice as a keeper, because we know his speed and agility. He’s helped me with my footwork as a keeper as well," Jagadeesan added.