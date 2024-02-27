Namibia cricketer Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton records fastest-ever T20I century

He struck a staggering 11 fours and eight sixes on his way to the phenomenal century.

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton created a historic feat by scoring the fastest-ever century in the shortest format. He achieved this incredible milestone in just 33 balls against Nepal. Loftie-Eaton's exceptional performance came during the inaugural match of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts, where he played a crucial role in leading Namibia to a commanding position after a shaky start.

Entering the game when his team was struggling at 62/3 in the 11th over against the Rhinos, Loftie-Eaton displayed a breathtaking exhibition of aggressive cricket, propelling Namibia past the 200-run mark. Utilizing an astonishing array of strokes, he struck a staggering 11 fours and eight sixes on his way to a phenomenal century, reaching 101 off just 36 deliveries.



He sealed the hundred with a boundary on the 33rd ball, surpassing the previous record set by Nepal's Kushal Malla. Malla had scored a century off 34 balls against Mongolia the previous year. Proteas batter David Miller, India skipper Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Wickramasekara - all three have taken 35 balls and complete the Top 5 list.

Loftie-Eaton's explosive innings powered Namibia to a formidable total of 206/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite valiant efforts from Nepal batters, including Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Sompal Kami, the hosts fell short by 20 runs in their pursuit of the target.

In addition to his blistering batting performance, Loftie-Eaton also made significant contributions with the ball, claiming two wickets with his spin bowling. His all-round brilliance earned him the prestigious Player of the Match award, solidifying his place in T20I history.

