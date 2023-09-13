Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury, replaced by Zaman Khan

Naseem is being closely monitored by the medical team, which is taking all necessary measures to keep him ready for the ODI World Cup, set to commence in less than a month

Naseem Shah, who sustained an injury to his bowling shoulder in the latter stages of Pakistan's Asia Cup Super 4 match against India has now been excluded from the squad and substituted by Zaman Khan.

According to the PCB, Naseem is being closely monitored by the medical team, which is taking all necessary measures with a view towards the imminent ODI World Cup, set to commence in less than a month. Zaman has already joined the Pakistan team and commenced training with them.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan does not anticipate Naseem's injury to impede his participation in the World Cup. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, who refrained from bowling on the reserve day of the India encounter due to 'discomfort in his right flank' continues to 'recover well', as stated by the PCB.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

Neither Rauf nor Naseem participated in batting during Pakistan's pursuit against India, culminating in a 228-run defeat, a result that significantly impacted Pakistan's prospects of advancing to the Asia Cup final.

Pakistan take precautionary measures ahead of World Cup

Pakistan now face the imperative task of defeating Sri Lanka in final ultimate Super 4 fixture. In the event of rain, Sri Lanka will progress to the final against India due to their superior net run-rate.

As initially reported by ESPNcricinfo on Monday, Pakistan enlisted the services of Zaman and Shahnawaz Dahani after Rauf and Naseem, two integral components of Pakistan's three-pronged pace attack, alongside Shaheen Afridi, suffered injuries.

At the time, the PCB clarified that Rauf and Naseem had not been definitively ruled out of the tournament and would remain under the watchful eye of the team's medical experts. The board characterized this as "only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players" prior to the World Cup.

