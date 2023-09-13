"Will go after him.." - KL Rahul issues open warning to Wellalage after his fifer against India

Wellalage's outstanding performance with the ball resulted in India being bundled out for a mere 213 in 49.1 overs.

India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has vowed to adopt a different strategy when facing Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage in their next encounter. Issuing a direct challenge to the young left-arm spinner, Rahul asserted that the Indian batters intend to aggressively confront Wellalage, preventing him from finding his rhythm as he did in the Super 4 match on Tuesday in Colombo.

The 20-year-old sensation claimed the wickets of Shubman Gill (19), Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (3), Rahul (39), and Hardik Pandya (5), achieving a career-best 5/40 in ODIs.

He commenced his spell by perplexing Gill with a delivery that landed in the middle and veered to strike the top of the off stump. The left-arm spinner then deceived Kohli with one that halted on the surface, inducing a mistimed shot from the Indian captain. The delivery that outsmarted Rohit was an arm ball that maintained its course and crashed into the Indian captain's stumps.

In his subsequent spell, Wellalage secured another crucial wicket, dismissing Rahul. Wellalage completed his maiden five-wicket haul with another exquisite delivery to Hardik, enticing him forward, gripping the ball and generating an outside edge.

KL Rahul assures India will have a different strategy next time against the Lankan spinner

"He was spot on He got five wickets He did the job for his team. He looked the most dangerous bowler in Sri Lanka's attack till I was playing. What more can I say? He got five top-order batsmen out. It was a good day for him, he did well with the bat too," Rahul told reporters after the match.

The left-arm spinner, however, might face a different Indian team the next time. "The next time we play, we will go after him," Rahul added.

The opportunity might present itself soon if Sri Lanka manages to beat Pakistan in their last Super 4 and book a final with India on Sunday.

