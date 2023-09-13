Naveen-ul-Haq returns as Afghanistan name star-studded lineup for ODI World Cup

In a recent development, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled a formidable 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India. Leading the side is Hashmatullah Shahidi, surrounded by a constellation of eminent international players including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Notably, Naveen-ul-Haq makes a comeback to the ODI setup after a protracted absence, having garnered considerable attention during IPL 2023 for his altercation with Virat Kohli. It will be intriguing to see how his performance unfolds on the global stage.

The squad boasts a judicious mix of youthful vigor and seasoned proficiency. Afghanistan's distinct strength lies in their spin bowling arsenal, featuring luminaries like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmed. Although Fazalhaq Farooqi has long held the mantle as their premier seamer, Naveen-ul-Haq's inclusion has imparted newfound potency to Afghanistan's pace attack.

Afghanistan makes surprising omission from World Cup squad

A surprising omission from the roster is Gulbadin Naib, who demonstrated commendable form in the Asia Cup 2023 along with augmenting the team's depth with his all-around capabilities. The opening partnership will be forged by Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while Rahmat Shah, Shahidi, and Najibullah Zadran constitute the bedrock of the middle order. Mohammad Nabi assumes a pivotal role with his versatile skills, complemented by the charismatic presence of Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmed, Mujib Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

