Prithvi Shaw sidelined for a minimum 3-4 months due to knee injury

Earlier this year in August, Indian top-order batter Prithvi Shaw sustained a knee injury while participating in a one-day match for Northamptonshire in English domestic cricket. At the time of the incident, he was in exceptional form, scoring 244 and an unbeaten 125 in two out of his four appearances in the One-Day Cup before the injury occurred during a game against Durham.

According to reports by The Indian Express, the 23-year-old still experiences swelling in his knee. An official from the Indian board has confirmed that he will require three to four months for complete rehabilitation.

“An MRI was done after he got injured and it revealed a Grade-II tear of the posterior cruciate ligament. He was sent to the NCA where we found that there is still swelling in his knee. We have decided to consult Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in this case. It will take at least four months for him to play competitive cricket again,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

BCCI contemplating between surgery and natural recovery for Prithvi Shaw's knee injury

The BCCI is currently seeking expert opinions to determine whether Shaw will need surgical intervention or if his injured knee can heal naturally.

Previously, the Indian board granted Shaw permission to forgo the Deodhar Trophy and instead travel to England to participate in domestic cricket there.

Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs, and a single T20I. His performance in the 2023 IPL season for Delhi Capitals was average. Following the premature end of his county cricket stint, Shaw expressed his disappointment but expressed his willingness to return to Northamptonshire next summer.

