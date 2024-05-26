'You’re never retired for too long' : Former England skipper trolls Pakistan pacer for reversing retirement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be played in June in USA and West Indies.

Interestingly, one of their pacers recently came out of his retirement to participate in the mega-event next month.

Tainted cricketer Mohammad Amir who was involved in the infamous spot-fixing scandal in England reversed his decision in a bid to represent the Men in Green.

Echoing on the same lines, former England skipper Nasser Hussain took a brutal dig at the player and Pakistan cricket in general. Hussain’s remarks hinted at a lack of long-term commitment within Pakistan cricket.

Hussain said, “In Pakistan cricket, you’re never retired for too long, you never act as a captain for long either. Maybe even as a coach there's a few comebacks in Pakistan Cricket."

Apart from Amir's retirement reversal, Hussain was addressing to the recent drama surrounding the Pakistan captaincy involving Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam.

Adding fuel to fire, recent reports surfaced that Shaheen Afridi has also turned down an offer to be Babar Azam's deputy for the upcoming marquee tournament.

PCB's captaincy issue has been a concern for sometime now

What happened was Babar Azam was stripped of his captaincy following a dismal 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

After Babar Azam's removal, the PCB named Shaheed as their new leader in the white-ball format.

However, after leading the side for just a series against New Zealand which Pakistan lost, Shaheen had to relinquish the captaincy reins as PCB decided to go the other way.

The Men in Green have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Canada, Ireland and USA. They play their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against co-hosts USA on June 6.

