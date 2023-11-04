Naveen-ul-Haq and his Instagram posts and stories have been in the limelight ever since his on-field verbal spat with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023.

Naveen has again come into the limelight after his latest Instagram story on Saturday (November 04).

However, the matter improved when Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli shook hands, trying to end all the controversies between them during India's game against Afghanistan in Delhi in the ongoing edition of the World Cup 2023. Naveen's image among the Indian fans improved significantly, and the trolling was reduced. However, Naveen has still been active on social media, particularly Instagram, where he posts controversial stories sometimes.

However, the matter improved when Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli shook hands, trying to end all the controversies between them during India’s game against Afghanistan in Delhi in the ongoing edition of the World Cup 2023. Naveen’s image among the Indian fans improved significantly, and the trolling was reduced. However, Naveen has still been active on social media, particularly Instagram, where he posts controversial stories sometimes.

Naveen-ul-Haq has had a mixed World Cup, where he has scalped six wickets at an average of 42.16 in six innings. He has bowled well in patches, but overall, he could have done better. He has also conceded 6.62 runs per over.

He has posted yet another controversial story, which is bound to rile up a particular section. The fans have started to post their reactions to his story.

Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram story riles up fans again

Naveen-ul-Haq has come up with another controversial Instagram story ahead of Afghanistan’s game against Australia. This time, he has targeted the Australian cricket team. Australia cancelled their bilateral series against Afghanistan after the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Naveen is clearly not pleased and took to his Instagram to express his disappointment as his team prepares to face Australia in a vital game. A lot will depend on this game. Now Afghanistan will have more incentive in the game.

Instagram story by Naveen...!!!!



- Australia, In January, canceled the ODI series vs Afghanistan due Taliban restrictions on women and girls rights. pic.twitter.com/EqaiPq3yLp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2023

“Refusing to play the bilateral series, now It will be interesting to see cricket Australia stand in the World Cup,” posted Naveen-ul-Haq on his Instagram story.

Naveen has never held himself back from expressing his opinions. He has voiced his opinion again on Cricket Australia. It will be interesting to see how Naveen-ul-Haq performs against Australia should he get an opportunity.

