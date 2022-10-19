New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup warm-up game Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch NZ vs IND T20 World Cup warm-up match Live on TV, live streaming details, schedule and squads

India will take on New Zealand in their second official warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament proper in Australia.

The New Zealand versus India warm-up clash is streamed live and gives both teams the final chance to fine-tune their T20 World Cup preparations.

India will look to finalise their long-drawn T20 World Cup 2022 preparations with their last official warm-up game against New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led side have been on the road for nearly a year now since the arrival of their well-verse head coach Rahul Dravid, trying to plug all holes and be ripe to reclaim the coveted ICC trophy.

They reached Australia on October 5, 18 days in advance to their campaign opener and took part in a week-long conditioning camp in Perth, which included a pair of unofficial practice matches versus Western Australia.

On Sunday (October 17), India faced off against the mighty Australians in their first ICC-organised warm-up fixture, coming out triumphant by six runs in a close-fought encounter that would hold them in really good stead. Now they enter the bout with the Kiwis, striving to further beef up their tournament chances.

The men from New Zealand have had contrasting fortunes in their preparatory route towards the T20 World Cup. The runners-up of the last year's event in UAE, they dominated the better part of an away series in the Caribbean but then fell short in the final of a home tri-series against Pakistan. They were poor in their first warm-up game on Sunday, losing to the South Africas after a one-sided clash at the Allan Border Field in Queensland.

New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game schedule: Date, Venue, Timing

The New Zealand-India warm-up game will be held in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19) from 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch NZ vs IND T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game live on TV

Star Sports will be providing the live telecast of the NZ vs IND T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixture in India. New Zealand-based viewers can tune into Sky Sports NZ for the same.

New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game Live Streaming details

The match will be live streamed on Star's digital broadcasting app 'Disney+Hotstar'.

New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game: Complete Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur