Not Andrew Flintoff’s, Another England Legend’s Son Named Captain of U-19 Team

The England U-19 team is set to tour South Africa for a series across both white-ball and red-ball formats, slated to start on January 17. The team for the same was announced earlier today. The teams will play three youth one-day internationals and two youth Tests.

Interestingly, the player who has been named the skipper of the side isn’t Ricky Flintoff’s son Rocky Flintoff but of another England legend – Michael Vaughan’s son Archie Vaughan.

Archie, who is a top-order batter and offspinner will now be following in the footsteps of his father, who captained the Three Lions from 2003-2008. Michael Vaughan is currently a cricket commentator and an analyst.

Speaking after the development, Archie said, “I found out that I was going to be captain during the training camp before Christmas and it was a very special moment. To get the opportunity to represent England at this level is really special in itself, but to lead the team out is something else.”

Archie Vaughan has impressed with both bat and ball

After signing his first professional contract with Somerset in May, Vaughan made his county debut in July and gained recognition during the team’s Championship finale at Taunton in September. Partnering with Jack Leach, he delivered match figures of 11 for 140 to defeat league leaders Surrey, briefly reigniting hopes for the club’s maiden title.

Overall, Vaughan appeared in four first-class matches and seven 50-over games for Somerset, achieving a batting average of 33.71 in the Championship. He also stood out at the age-group level, scoring 85 off 83 balls for a Young Lions Invitational XI during a warm-up match against the England Under-19 ODI squad, where Rocky Flintoff led the scoring with 106.

England Under-19s squad: Archie Vaughan (c), Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Ben Dawkins, Kesh Fonseka (Test squad only), Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, James Isbell, Eddie Jack, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Harry Moore, Joe Moores (ODIs only), Thomas Rew, Aaryan Sawant, Naavya Sharma, Alexander Wade.

