Not Bumrah Or Kohli, Star Indian Player Wins CEAT Cricketer Of The Year Award

CEAT, a tyre manufacturer, organised the 26th edition of the CCR awards on Wednesday 21 August, 2024.

CEAT, a tyre manufacturer, organised the 26th edition of the CCR awards on Wednesday 21 August, 2024. It was started in the 1995-96 season when Brain Lara got the first-ever CEAT Player of the Year award, and the last winner before this session was Shubman Gill.

However, a fresh Player of the Year has been announced, with the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, taking the award for the 2023-24 season. Rohit was among India’s best batters the previous year, scoring 1800 runs at an average of 48.64, including 11 fifties and four centuries across ODIs and Tests.

In ODIs, the 37-year-old scored 1255 runs at an average of 52.29 and a strike rate of 117.07 in 26 innings, with the help of nine fifties and two centuries. Further, he also accumulated 545 runs at an average of 41.92, including two fifties and as many centuries, with the best of 120.

He had an outstanding World Cup at home, scoring 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.94 in 11 innings, including three fifties and a century. Rohit ended as the second-leading run-scorer, only behind Virat Kohli, and rightly gets the Player of the Year award.

Virat Kohli wins ODI Batter of the Year, Yashasvi Jaiswal recognised as Test Batter of the Year

Among other awards, Virat Kohli has been recognised as ODI Batter of the Year with 1377 runs at an average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13 in 24 innings, including eight fifties and six centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been a sensation since his Test debut, has been awarded the Test Batter of the Year.

Mohammed Shami has been awarded with the ODI Bowler of the Year after a fabulous last year, including a record-breaking World Cup. He snared 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20 in seven innings, including one four-wicket and three five-wicket hauls.

Phil Salt was awarded T20I Batter of the Year, whereas Tim Southee won the T20I Bowler of the Year. Rahul Dravid was handed the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contributions as a player and coach.

Shreyas Iyer won the Star Sports T20 leadership award for winning the IPL trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Deepti Sharma won the Women’s India Bowler of the Year.

CEAT Cricket Awards 2024:

Rohit Sharma: CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Best Test Batter of the Year Award

Ravichandran Ashwin: Best Test bowler of the year Award

Virat Kohli: ODI Batter of the Year

Mohammad Shami: ODI Bowler of the Year

Phil Salt: Best T20 Batter of the Year Award

Tim Southee: T20I Bowler of the year

Shreyas Iyer: Star Sports T20 leadership award

Harmanpreet Kaur: Most matches as a captain in women's T20I history

Deepti Sharma: Women's Indian Bowler of the Year Award

Jay Shah: Award for excellence in sports administration

