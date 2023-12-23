Not family emergency: Real reason for Virat Kohli's absence revealed in the report

There needs to be more clarity regarding the current status of Virat Kohli.

The latest news is that Virat Kohli has rejoined the Indian team as they provide final touches to their preparations.

There needs to be more clarity regarding the current status of Virat Kohli. Initially, a few reports suggested that he was part of the three-day practice game in Pretoria and also batted on the first day. The reports claimed that Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, was in great touch during the match.

However, the news turned out fake when a different publication disclosed that Kohli went home due to a family emergency. The reports suggested that Virat missed the game but returned to South Africa on Saturday (December 23) ahead of the first Test starting on Boxing Day. If this report is to be believed, Kohli wasn’t even in South Africa during the game, let alone batting.

Later, a different source revealed that Virat took part in the game on the first day (December 20) before leaving the squad. Nothing conclusive has been churned out, and the team management hasn’t made anything public, either. It’s obvious to have so many varied rumours when several websites start making fake stories and scenarios.

The latest news is that Virat Kohli has rejoined the Indian team as they provide final touches to their preparations. One of the senior BCCI sources has revealed that Kohli didn’t go home due to an emergency. In fact, Kohli never returned to India, according to the source.

Real reason for Virat Kohli's absence revealed in the report

A senior BCCI source revealed the current status and cleared the rumours around Virat Kohli on Saturday (December 23). The source said that Virat was never going to play the practice game. In fact, the team management was aware of Virat Kohli’s plans.

“Virat Kohli wasn’t going to play that game. The team management was aware of his plan and schedule, and it isn’t something which happened overnight or due to a family emergency. Look at the player in question; it’s Virat Kohli. He is very well-planned when it comes to these things, and his London trip was communicated and planned well in advance,” said a senior BCCI source to News 18.

If the report is to be believed, Virat Kohli trained 3-4 sessions with the team before leaving for London, and after spending some days there, he has returned to South Africa.

“Kohli left India for South Africa on December 15. Had good 3-4 training sessions before he went to London on December 19. For the next few days, he was in London and has now linked up with the Test squad and will, in all likelihood, train in Centurion tomorrow.”

