Not India, THESE Two Teams to Play D/N Pink Ball Test to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of Test Cricket

The red-ball cricket started its journey way back in 1877.

The Australia Cricket Board has decided to play a day-night Test with their arch-rivals England in 2027 at the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to celebrate the 150th ceremony of the format. This is also going to be the first day/night pink-ball Test between these two nations.

Cricket Australia declared that the one-off Test match will be held from March 11 to 15. Notably, these two teams, Australia and England, went head-to-head in 1877, which was the first-ever Test match in history.

The first-ever Men’s Test in 1877 and the 100th Test in 1977, both were played during the day with the red ball. Coincidentally, Australia won by 45 runs in both the matches.

The iconic MCG recently hosted the pink-ball Ashes Test in women’s cricket as well.

ALSO READ:

The new chief executive of the Australian Cricket Board, Todd Greenberg, is hopeful that the landmark Test will create beautiful memories among the players and fans. Greenberg also expressed his gratitude towards the Victorian state government and the Melbourne Cricket Club for supporting this initiative.

“The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events, and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game’s rich heritage and Test cricket’s modern evolution. The Centenary Test created many iconic performances including David Hookes’ five consecutive boundaries off Tony Greig, Rick McCosker batting with a broken jaw and Derek Randall’s defiant century, and I’m sure the 150th Test will create its own lifelong memories”, said CA chief executive.

This remarkable pink-ball Test in March 2027 will not be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The match will also clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 which is scheduled to commence on March 14.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.