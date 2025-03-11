News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: March 11, 2025

Not India, THESE Two Teams to Play D/N Pink Ball Test to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of Test Cricket

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The red-ball cricket started its journey way back in 1877.

The Australia Cricket Board has decided to play a day-night Test with their arch-rivals England in 2027 at the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to celebrate the 150th ceremony of the format. This is also going to be the first day/night pink-ball Test between these two nations.

Cricket Australia declared that the one-off Test match will be held from March 11 to 15. Notably, these two teams, Australia and England, went head-to-head in 1877, which was the first-ever Test match in history.

The first-ever Men’s Test in 1877 and the 100th Test in 1977, both were played during the day with the red ball. Coincidentally, Australia won by 45 runs in both the matches.

The iconic MCG recently hosted the pink-ball Ashes Test in women’s cricket as well.

ALSO READ:

The new chief executive of the Australian Cricket Board, Todd Greenberg, is hopeful that the landmark Test will create beautiful memories among the players and fans. Greenberg also expressed his gratitude towards the Victorian state government and the Melbourne Cricket Club for supporting this initiative. 

“The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events, and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game’s rich heritage and Test cricket’s modern evolution. The Centenary Test created many iconic performances including David Hookes’ five consecutive boundaries off Tony Greig, Rick McCosker batting with a broken jaw and Derek Randall’s defiant century, and I’m sure the 150th Test will create its own lifelong memories”, said CA chief executive.

This remarkable pink-ball Test in March 2027 will not be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The match will also clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 which is scheduled to commence on March 14.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs ENG
Australia
England

Related posts

Ben Stokes Gives ‘Thumbs-Up’ To Take Up England White-Ball Captaincy After Champions Trophy 2025 Horror

Retired Star Gives ‘Thumbs-Up’ To Take Up England White-Ball Captaincy After Champions Trophy 2025 Horror

Jos Buttler's resignation has left a major void.
6:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘I Don’t’: Shreyas Iyer Contradicts Rohit Sharma’s ‘Silent Hero’ Comment After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

‘I Don’t’: Shreyas Iyer Contradicts Rohit Sharma’s ‘Silent Hero’ Comment After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Iyer played a clinical role in India's recent success.
5:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul declines Delhi Capitals captaincy

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Captaincy Candidate Rejects Leadership Offer: Reports

He shared his intention to play solely as a player.
3:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Didn’t Get Recognition’: Shreyas Iyer Makes BOLD Revelation After Leading KKR to Third IPL Title Last Season

The batter scored 243 runs in five matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
4:48 pm
Sreejita Sen

‘He Has Changed The Batting Frontier of Indian White-Ball Cricket’ – Former Spinner Praises Star Batter of Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Squad

He scored 180 runs in five matches at an average of 36.
1:49 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former RCB Player Made New Zealand Captain, Mumbai Indians Newbie Left Out Due to IPL 2025 Commitment

Former RCB Player Made New Zealand Captain, Mumbai Indians Newbie Left Out Due to IPL 2025 Commitment

The five-match series will start on Sunday, March 16, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
1:14 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy