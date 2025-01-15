News
Mayank Agarwal
News
January 15, 2025 - 2:24 pm

‘Hopefully I Can Make a Comeback’ – Not Karun Nair, In-Form Batter From Vijay Hazare Trophy Hopes To Make India Return

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is currently the second highest run scorer in VHT, just after Nair.

Mayank Agarwal

Karun Nair is currently enjoying a dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) and is the leading run scorer so far with 664 runs in just 6 innings. However, following him closely at the second spot is Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal, who has accumulated 619 runs and has a chance to topple Nair by the end of the tournament.

Given his sublime form in the domestic tournament, Mayank opened up about his ambitions of making a return in India colours. Notably, his last match for India came back in 2022 during a Test series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking in a video posted by the BCCI domestic channel, Mayank said,

“I am looking forward to the rest of the domestic season. Post that, work and sharpen the skills and grab the opportunities that comes my way and hopefully I can make a comeback.”

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Unlikely To Play Ranji Trophy Game For Delhi, Team Yet To Hear From Star Player

Mayank Agarwal responds to IPL 2025 auction snub in style

Mayank Agarwal, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) till last season (IPL 2024) and set a base price of INR 1 crore, went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

However, Mayank’s recent form will definitely keep him in the front rows as an immediate option for an injury replacement in the upcoming edition.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) too, Mayank looked in decent touch with the bat, managing 179 runs in 7 games at an average of 25.27 while striking at a promising rate of over 150.

Not just IPL 2025, if Mayank can continue his stellar performances, he might soon see himself in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian team, especially with the team going through a transition phase after the poor batting performances against New Zealand and Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Karun Nair
mayank agarwal
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Recruit Sherfane Rutherford Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Quickfire Knock in ILT20

Gujarat Titans Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Quickfire Knock in ILT20

On a difficult wicket on which the batters were not easily able to accelerate, he made it seem easy.
News
15/01/2025

Revealed! Gautam Gambhir Reprimanded India Staff for Turning Up Late for Training Session in Australia

The BCCI is closely monitoring the support staff's performance and has been gathering feedback from senior players about their contributions.
News
15/01/2025
virat kohli

Virat Kohli Unlikely To Play Ranji Trophy Game For Delhi, Team Yet To Hear From Star Player

However, the domestic side heard some good news
News
15/01/2025

On Brink Of a Possible Comeback, Discarded India Player Focused On Just One “Currency”

The batter has turned on the style in Vijay Hazare Trophy
News
15/01/2025

22-Year-Old Pakistan International Pacer Retires From PSL in Shocking Decision

The right-arm pacer was a standout performer in PSL 2023, taking 22 wickets in 12 matches and finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season.
News
15/01/2025
T20 World Cup Winner Snubbed by State Board for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Champions Trophy 2025 Selection Hangs in the Balance

T20 World Cup Winner Snubbed by State Board for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Champions Trophy 2025 Selection Hangs in the Balance

During his absence, Kerala only won two of their five group matches and ultimately they were crashed out of the tournament.
News
15/01/2025
