‘Hopefully I Can Make a Comeback’ – Not Karun Nair, In-Form Batter From Vijay Hazare Trophy Hopes To Make India Return

He is currently the second highest run scorer in VHT, just after Nair.

Karun Nair is currently enjoying a dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) and is the leading run scorer so far with 664 runs in just 6 innings. However, following him closely at the second spot is Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal, who has accumulated 619 runs and has a chance to topple Nair by the end of the tournament.

Given his sublime form in the domestic tournament, Mayank opened up about his ambitions of making a return in India colours. Notably, his last match for India came back in 2022 during a Test series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking in a video posted by the BCCI domestic channel, Mayank said,

“I am looking forward to the rest of the domestic season. Post that, work and sharpen the skills and grab the opportunities that comes my way and hopefully I can make a comeback.”

Mayank Agarwal responds to IPL 2025 auction snub in style

Mayank Agarwal, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) till last season (IPL 2024) and set a base price of INR 1 crore, went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

However, Mayank’s recent form will definitely keep him in the front rows as an immediate option for an injury replacement in the upcoming edition.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) too, Mayank looked in decent touch with the bat, managing 179 runs in 7 games at an average of 25.27 while striking at a promising rate of over 150.

Not just IPL 2025, if Mayank can continue his stellar performances, he might soon see himself in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian team, especially with the team going through a transition phase after the poor batting performances against New Zealand and Australia.

